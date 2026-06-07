Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and Bulls broadcaster, dead at 59

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Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and a broadcaster for the Chicago Bulls, has died, the team announced on Sunday. He was 59.

Bulls executives Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf released statements on King’s death.

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"Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. "His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

"We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president and CEO, remembered King as a player who "loved being a Bull."

"You could feel it in everything he did – the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans," he said. "He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team.

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"Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever."

Chicago selected King with the No. 6 overall pick of the 1989 draft out of Oklahoma.

He played four full seasons with the Bulls before he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks during his career.

King was on the Bulls during their first three-peat run from 1990 to 1993. He averaged 6.4 points in 438 career games.

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After King retired, he started his broadcasting career in 2006. He was with CSN Chicago and the Chicago Sports Network.