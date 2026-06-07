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Chicago Bulls

Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and Bulls broadcaster, dead at 59

King was the No. 6 overall pick in 1989 and part of Chicago's first three-peat from 1990 to 1993

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and a broadcaster for the Chicago Bulls, has died, the team announced on Sunday. He was 59.

Bulls executives Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf released statements on King’s death.

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Stacey King wearing number 34 jersey passing basketball during game

Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls looks to pass the ball against the Washington Bullets during an NBA game at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., circa 1990. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

"Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. "His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

"We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president and CEO, remembered King as a player who "loved being a Bull."

"You could feel it in everything he did – the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans," he said. "He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team.

Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls guarding Bill Laimbeer of the Detroit Pistons during a basketball game

Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls defends Bill Laimbeer of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Mich., circa 1990. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

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"Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever."

Chicago selected King with the No. 6 overall pick of the 1989 draft out of Oklahoma.

He played four full seasons with the Bulls before he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks during his career.

King was on the Bulls during their first three-peat run from 1990 to 1993. He averaged 6.4 points in 438 career games.

Stacey King shooting a foul shot during an NBA game at the Capital Centre in Landover Maryland

Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls shoots a foul shot against the Washington Bullets during an NBA game at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., circa 1990. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

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After King retired, he started his broadcasting career in 2006. He was with CSN Chicago and the Chicago Sports Network.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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