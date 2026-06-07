French Open winner Mirra Andreeva quickly corrects trophy pose after historic victory

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Mirra Andreeva will have to get used to the things that come along with being a French Open champion, including finding the right spot to pose for the camera with the trophy.

The Russian 19-year-old became the youngest woman to win the Grand Slam tournament since Monica Seles was 18 when she claimed her third straight French Open in 1992. Andreeva defeated Maja Chwalinksa 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

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Andreeva was presented with the Suzanne-Lenglen Trophy for the win. She raised the piece of hardware above her head but was in the wrong spot. She was asked to slide to her left to raise the trophy again and finally got to take in the moment.

"I’ve done a lot of visualizations before. Not just this tournament, but I’ve had dreams, I’ve had a lot of thoughts on how it’s going to happen, if it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen, where," she said. "The feeling in real life is so much better than in your dreams.

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"I can call myself a Grand Slam champion."

Andreeva acknowledged that some of her biggest challenges have been reacting to coaching. Conchita Martinez, her coach, said that the tennis player’s "attitude is difficult" but when she listens to what she’s being told, "she has no limits."

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"I know I can be a tough cookie sometimes and it’s pretty hard to put up with me," Andreeva added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.