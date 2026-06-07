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WWE star Danhausen’s "uncursing" of the New York Knicks may be an underrated storyline of their magical run to the NBA Finals in these last few months, but he’s making sure Mayor Zohran Mamdani properly credits him should the team win the championship.

As the Knicks went up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs following Friday night’s win, Danhausen provided Mamdani a list of demands.

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".@ZohranKMamdani yes hello it is Danhausen ~ Danhausen needs a giant floating Danhausen balloon ready for the parade that drops pizza and hot dog to all the New Yorkers, he wrote on X.

"Danhausen may be placed in between Snoopy and Garfield."

Danhausen also asked that Oscar the Grouch get a happy home.

"PS ~ give the muppet who lives in a garbage can an apartment so he can get off the streets and turn his life around."

Danhausen’s "curse" has plagued his WWE colleagues and, perhaps, the Carolina Hurricanes as well.

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The "very nice, very evil" vaudevillian character appeared on the video board at the T-Mobile Arena and "cursed" the Hurricanes as they contended with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas won the game 5-4 in Game 3 in double overtime. Vegas has a 2-1 series lead.

Danhausen requested "human monies" from the Hurricanes in order to become "uncursed."

The "curse" has reverberated across the sports world, and the Knicks seemingly benefited the most from being "uncursed."

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The New York Mets, who faced a "cursing" earlier in the year, are still not yet free from the mystical clutches of Danhausen.