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WWE's Danhausen makes list of demands for Zohran Mamdani as Knicks inch closer to NBA glory

Among the items, the 'very nice, very evil' character asked that Oscar the Grouch get an apartment so he can 'turn his life around'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse' Video

WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse'

WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted.

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WWE star Danhausen’s "uncursing" of the New York Knicks may be an underrated storyline of their magical run to the NBA Finals in these last few months, but he’s making sure Mayor Zohran Mamdani properly credits him should the team win the championship.

As the Knicks went up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs following Friday night’s win, Danhausen provided Mamdani a list of demands.

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Danhausen entering the wrestling ring at WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida

Danhausen enters the ring during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Michael Owens/WWE)

".@ZohranKMamdani yes hello it is Danhausen ~ Danhausen needs a giant floating Danhausen balloon ready for the parade that drops pizza and hot dog to all the New Yorkers, he wrote on X.

"Danhausen may be placed in between Snoopy and Garfield."

Danhausen also asked that Oscar the Grouch get a happy home.

"PS ~ give the muppet who lives in a garbage can an apartment so he can get off the streets and turn his life around."

Danhausen’s "curse" has plagued his WWE colleagues and, perhaps, the Carolina Hurricanes as well.

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Danhausen split image with Mamdani

WWE star Danhausen made a list of demands for New York City Zohran Mamdani as the New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. (Getty Images)

The "very nice, very evil" vaudevillian character appeared on the video board at the T-Mobile Arena and "cursed" the Hurricanes as they contended with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas won the game 5-4 in Game 3 in double overtime. Vegas has a 2-1 series lead.

Danhausen requested "human monies" from the Hurricanes in order to become "uncursed."

The "curse" has reverberated across the sports world, and the Knicks seemingly benefited the most from being "uncursed."

Miz speaking with Danhausen during SmackDown at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Miz speaks with Danhausen during SmackDown at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 1, 2026. (Meg Oliphant/WWE)

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The New York Mets, who faced a "cursing" earlier in the year, are still not yet free from the mystical clutches of Danhausen.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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