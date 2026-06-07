Federal lawsuit seeks to block UFC Freedom 250 from being held on the White House South Lawn

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Two Virginia residents are trying to put UFC Freedom 250 in a rear-naked choke before fight night.

A federal lawsuit filed against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior seeks an emergency injunction to stop the UFC event scheduled for the White House South Lawn.

According to the lawsuit, organizers ignored federal permitting rules, skipped environmental reviews and triggered conflict-of-interest concerns.

Because apparently even a UFC octagon on the White House lawn has to clear environmental hurdles.

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The event is being promoted as part of America's 250th birthday celebration and, yes, the plan is to stage a UFC card on the White House lawn. According to the lawsuit, the problems start with hosting the fights in front of the executive mansion.

The plaintiffs argue the White House South Lawn and nearby federal property are subject to strict rules that generally prohibit commercial structures and private sporting events without environmental review and congressional approval.

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Organizers have reportedly relied on a special exemption tied to America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The lawsuit argues UFC Freedom 250 is really a private, for-profit sporting event involving the UFC, broadcasters, sponsors and advertisers rather than a legitimate government-run celebration.

The complaint alleges the event could financially benefit President Trump and several of his associates, including UFC CEO Dana White and Paramount-Skydance CEO David Ellison.

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It also points to Trump's reported purchase of up to $50,000 worth of stock in TKO Group Holdings, the publicly traded parent company of the UFC.

Court filings argue that the event has less to do with commemorating American independence and more with promoting the UFC brand and celebrating Trump's 80th birthday.

The White House has already pushed back on the lawsuit, calling it an attempt to derail a properly permitted celebration.

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The UFC has not publicly commented.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela