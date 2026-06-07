US soccer star's 'sick' goal lifts team's spirits in loss to Germany ahead of World Cup

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The U.S. men’s national team may not have won their friendly World Cup tune-up against Germany on Saturday but Antonee Robinson provided a goal that will definitely get any American fan hyped for what’s potentially to come.

The U.S. trailed 1-0 as the match entered the 37th minute. A corner kick was deflected off a German defender’s head and outside of the box where Robinson was waiting for a rocket shot on goal. He blasted the ball past Oliver Baumann to tie the match at one apiece.

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It was Robinson’s fifth international goal for the U.S. and his first this year. He hadn’t scored while playing for the U.S. since 2023.

"Sick. I mean, it’s a sick goal," Christian Pulisic said after the match.

Robinson said he had never scored a goal like that in a competitive game.

"Going into a World Cup it means a lot to have that kind of in my mind that I’ve scored something like that and a bit of freedom to shoot again if I’m in that position," he said.

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Germany won the match 2-1.

Despite losing their ninth straight game against a European squad, the Americans felt confident going into the World Cup.

"I mean against a really good team, I thought we were dangerous at times," Pulisic said. "We had good stretches of possession, defended well for good portions of it. And, yeah, I mean honestly, I think, we’re feeling good."

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The U.S. World Cup slate gets underway on Friday against Paraguay.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report