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The World Cup

US soccer star's 'sick' goal lifts team's spirits in loss to Germany ahead of World Cup

Antonee Robinson said he had never scored a goal like that in a competitive game as the U.S. prepares to face Paraguay on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The U.S. men’s national team may not have won their friendly World Cup tune-up against Germany on Saturday but Antonee Robinson provided a goal that will definitely get any American fan hyped for what’s potentially to come.

The U.S. trailed 1-0 as the match entered the 37th minute. A corner kick was deflected off a German defender’s head and outside of the box where Robinson was waiting for a rocket shot on goal. He blasted the ball past Oliver Baumann to tie the match at one apiece.

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United States defenders Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream celebrating a goal during a soccer match in Chicago

United States defenders Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream celebrate after Robinson scored a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Germany in Chicago on June 6, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

It was Robinson’s fifth international goal for the U.S. and his first this year. He hadn’t scored while playing for the U.S. since 2023.

"Sick. I mean, it’s a sick goal," Christian Pulisic said after the match.

Robinson said he had never scored a goal like that in a competitive game.

"Going into a World Cup it means a lot to have that kind of in my mind that I’ve scored something like that and a bit of freedom to shoot again if I’m in that position," he said.

United States defender Antonee Robinson scoring a goal against Germany in a soccer match

United States defender Antonee Robinson scores against Germany during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago on June 6, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

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Germany won the match 2-1.

Despite losing their ninth straight game against a European squad, the Americans felt confident going into the World Cup.

"I mean against a really good team, I thought we were dangerous at times," Pulisic said. "We had good stretches of possession, defended well for good portions of it. And, yeah, I mean honestly, I think, we’re feeling good."

Christian Pulisic celebrating after scoring a goal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the second goal for the United States during an international friendly match against Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31, 2026. (Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

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The U.S. World Cup slate gets underway on Friday against Paraguay.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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