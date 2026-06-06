Golden Tempo, 2026 Kentucky Derby winner, takes home 158th Belmont Stakes

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It's a two of a kind for Golden Tempo.

The winner of last month's Kentucky Derby, who sat out the Preakness Stakes, forfeiting a shot at the Triple Crown, took home the victory at the 158th Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday.

Renegade opened up as the morningline 2-1 favorite, similar to the Derby, followed by Chief Wallabee at 3-1 and Golden Tempo and 9-2.

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Saturday's Belmont Stakes marked the third consecutive, and final, year in which the race took place at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York, as Belmont Park finishes up renovations.

Due to the change in course since 2024, the race ran at 1 ¼ miles instead of its usual mile-and-a-half. Saratoga is home to the annual Whitney, Travers, and Jim Dandy Stakes.

This year's Belmont did not feature any horses from the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago and just four from the Kentucky Derby in early May: Renegade, Commandment, Chief Wallabee, and Golden Tempo.

This was also the second consecutive year in which the Derby winner skipped out on the Preakness to tune up for the Belmont. Last year, Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby before not traveling to Pimlico Race Course and then taking home the Belmont.

"We made our decision, he won today, and we're happy about that," trainer Cherie DeVaux said after the race.

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