Numerous Knicks fans arrested, cop injured during Game 2 NBA Finals celebration near MSG

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The NYPD reversed its ban on New York Knicks watch parties for the NBA Finals, but after Game 2, it may be regretting that decision.

Fans got so rowdy during the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals run that the NYPD put a stop to watch parties outside Madison Square Garden. But when the Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, the department said the party was back on.

The Knicks will come home with a 2-0 series lead on Monday, but Game 2's victory, the biggest for the Knicks in a generation, brought about unruly behavior outside the Garden.

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After the Knicks' 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, ABC7 reported that 17 people were arrested, including one on charges of allegedly striking a police officer and injuring him.

Police said fans became "increasingly disorderly" as the game went on, the outlet reported.

The officer who was injured was the victim of punches by a fan who entered and then refused to leave a restricted area.

KNICKS' KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS PRAISES NYPD AMID ROWDY WATCH PARTIES DURING NBA FINALS RUN

One person accused of selling counterfeit merchandise was also charged with possessing a loaded firearm.

The department said fans stopped traffic on Seventh and Eighth avenues between 31st and 35th streets and climbed on light poles, subway entrances and food vendor carts.

Madison Square Garden also hosted watch parties inside the arena for each of the first two Finals games.

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The Spurs fought back from a 14-point deficit to take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but with the game tied at 104, Victor Wembanyama threw a pass off an unaware teammate's back and Jalen Brunson stole the ball. Brunson was fouled and hit one of two free throws to take the lead. Wembanyama then took a potential game-winning shot but missed the mark.

Game 3 will be Monday night in New York, with President Donald Trump slated to attend.

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