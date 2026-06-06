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New York Knicks

Numerous Knicks fans arrested, cop injured during Game 2 NBA Finals celebration near MSG

One fan allegedly struck a police officer after entering a restricted area and refusing to leave

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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President Trump to attend NBA Finals Game 3 Video

President Trump to attend NBA Finals Game 3

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany reports on President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City. Trump, a lifelong Knicks fan, was personally invited by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who expressed excitement over the president’s attendance and highlighted shared interests. The segment also notes President Trump’s presence at multiple major sporting events during his time in office and his plans to host a UFC fight at the White House on June 14.

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The NYPD reversed its ban on New York Knicks watch parties for the NBA Finals, but after Game 2, it may be regretting that decision.

Fans got so rowdy during the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals run that the NYPD put a stop to watch parties outside Madison Square Garden. But when the Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, the department said the party was back on.

The Knicks will come home with a 2-0 series lead on Monday, but Game 2's victory, the biggest for the Knicks in a generation, brought about unruly behavior outside the Garden.

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Thousands of New York Knicks fans celebrating inside and outside Madison Square Garden

Thousands of New York Knicks fans gather inside and outside Madison Square Garden and celebrate across New York City after the Knicks' NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5, 2026. Several fans were arrested for climbing light poles and other structures during the celebrations. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After the Knicks' 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, ABC7 reported that 17 people were arrested, including one on charges of allegedly striking a police officer and injuring him.

Police said fans became "increasingly disorderly" as the game went on, the outlet reported.

The officer who was injured was the victim of punches by a fan who entered and then refused to leave a restricted area.

Thousands of New York Knicks fans celebrating inside and outside Madison Square Garden

Thousands of New York Knicks fans gather inside and outside Madison Square Garden and celebrate across New York City after the team's NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5, 2026. Several fans were arrested for climbing light poles and other structures during the celebrations. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

KNICKS' KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS PRAISES NYPD AMID ROWDY WATCH PARTIES DURING NBA FINALS RUN

One person accused of selling counterfeit merchandise was also charged with possessing a loaded firearm.

The department said fans stopped traffic on Seventh and Eighth avenues between 31st and 35th streets and climbed on light poles, subway entrances and food vendor carts.

Madison Square Garden also hosted watch parties inside the arena for each of the first two Finals games.

Thousands of New York Knicks fans celebrating inside and outside Madison Square Garden

Thousands of New York Knicks fans gather inside and outside Madison Square Garden and celebrate across New York City after the team's NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5, 2026. Several fans were arrested for climbing light poles and other structures during the celebrations. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images)

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The Spurs fought back from a 14-point deficit to take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but with the game tied at 104, Victor Wembanyama threw a pass off an unaware teammate's back and Jalen Brunson stole the ball. Brunson was fouled and hit one of two free throws to take the lead. Wembanyama then took a potential game-winning shot but missed the mark.

Game 3 will be Monday night in New York, with President Donald Trump slated to attend.

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