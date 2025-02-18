Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has mixup with TGL teammates, leading to hilarious moment: 'What are you doing?'

Woods played his shot 100 yards off

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It turns out, Tiger Woods is like most people.

Woods returned to his simulator league on Tuesday night, and a classic mixup with his teammates ensued.

The 15-time major winner was 199 yards away from the pin but oddly had a 56-degree wedge in his hand. Not even Happy Gilmore could do that.

Tiger Woods at TGL

Kevin Kisner, center, laughs after barely missing a putt next to Tiger Woods, left, of Jupiter Links GC and Matt Fitzpatrick of New York Golf Club during a TGL match in SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College on Feb. 18, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Woods asked his teammates again "how far" he was, and it sure did sound like one of Woods' teammates said "99." On the golf course, it is not uncommon for caddies and players to drop the "hundred." However, it is harder to judge distance with a simulator than on the actual course.

Woods apparently had his distance confirmed and stuck with the wedge, but his teammates were confused.

"It looks like he has a wedge," Tom Kim said.

Kevin Kisner added, "What is he doing?"

Too late - Woods swung, and Kim busted out laughing.

Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner

From left to right, Tom Kim, Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner of Jupiter Links Golf Club celebrate after their TGL presented by SoFi match against the Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on Jan. 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/TGL/TGL via Getty Images)

RORY MCILROY DELIVERS BLUNT MESSAGE TO FELLOW PGA TOUR PLAYERS ABOUT POSSIBLE REUNION WITH LIV

"What are you doing?" Kim asked.

Kisner added, "one 99."

"You said 99 yards!" Woods replied. At this point, Kim and Kisner were on the floor laughing. "I just hit 99."

"I heard 99 yards. So, I grabbed my 56 and I hit it 100 yards!" Woods told ESPN's Marty Smith.

Woods later called it "one of the most embarrassing moments of my golf career."

"I just screwed up. That was embarrassing," he added.

For Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club, it did not matter much, as the New York Golf Club earned a 10-3 win. At one point, NYGC led 8-0.

Tom Kim and Tiger Woods

Tom Kim of Jupiter Links Golf Club reacts to a shot by teammate Tiger Woods on the 13th hole during their TGL presented by SoFi match against New York Golf Club at SoFi Center on Feb. 18, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images)

Woods returned to the course - or simulator - for the first time since his mother's death. He previously was set to play in the Genesis Invitational this past week but said he was not yet ready.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.