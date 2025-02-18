Tiger Woods has mixup with TGL teammates, leading to hilarious moment: 'What are you doing?'

It turns out, Tiger Woods is like most people.

Woods returned to his simulator league on Tuesday night, and a classic mixup with his teammates ensued.

The 15-time major winner was 199 yards away from the pin but oddly had a 56-degree wedge in his hand. Not even Happy Gilmore could do that.

Woods asked his teammates again "how far" he was, and it sure did sound like one of Woods' teammates said "99." On the golf course, it is not uncommon for caddies and players to drop the "hundred." However, it is harder to judge distance with a simulator than on the actual course.

Woods apparently had his distance confirmed and stuck with the wedge, but his teammates were confused.

"It looks like he has a wedge," Tom Kim said.

Kevin Kisner added, "What is he doing?"

Too late - Woods swung, and Kim busted out laughing.

"What are you doing?" Kim asked.

Kisner added, "one 99."

"You said 99 yards!" Woods replied. At this point, Kim and Kisner were on the floor laughing. "I just hit 99."

"I heard 99 yards. So, I grabbed my 56 and I hit it 100 yards!" Woods told ESPN's Marty Smith.

Woods later called it "one of the most embarrassing moments of my golf career."

"I just screwed up. That was embarrassing," he added.

For Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club, it did not matter much, as the New York Golf Club earned a 10-3 win. At one point, NYGC led 8-0.

Woods returned to the course - or simulator - for the first time since his mother's death. He previously was set to play in the Genesis Invitational this past week but said he was not yet ready.

