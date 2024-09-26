Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim trade emphatic celebrations in epic battle at Presidents Cup

We may have another international golf rivalry on the rise.

The Presidents Cup teed off Thursday. It's the four-day team tournament between Team USA and Team International.

Tom Kim made a name for himself at the 2022 edition of the tournament. While it was an expected big victory for Team USA, Kim, 20 at the time, became an instant fan favorite with zealous celebrations after wild putts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It's clear Kim lives for the Presidents Cup.

On the seventh hole Thursday, Kim drilled a birdie putt from about 30 feet out, and he celebrated emphatically.

The one problem? He's playing against Scottie Scheffler.

The eight-time winner this year matched Kim's birdie from almost 28 feet, and he let Kim know about it.

"What was that? Nah-ah," Scheffler yelled at Kim as his putt dropped.

Kim couldn't help himself, smiling at Scheffler and congratulating him. The two are good friends. But Scheffler was definitely pumped up.

Kim drilled a long putt later and celebrated close to Scheffler, who picked up Kim's ball from the hole and gave it to him. This time, though, Scheffler couldn't answer, missing his putt and bringing Kim and Sungjae Im back to 1-down through eight.

RORY MCILROY WATCHES CLUB HEAD FLY OFF AS BALL LANDS NEXT TO FLAG IN BIZARRE SHOT

The two are no strangers to facing off on the links. They were paired up with one another in the final round of the Olympics, which Scheffler won, last month.

The United States, once again, came into the tournament as a heavy favorite. The U.S. has not lost the Presidents Cup since 1998 and is 12-1-1 in the tournament.

However, this year's International squad is one of the better teams in recent memory with lots of veteran presence with Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Adam Scott.

Scheffler won his second Masters in three years in April in what was the beginning of a record-setting season. En route to winning the FedEx Cup, he earned over $54 million in prize money alone this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Kim is up for the challenge, and it is going to be a lot of fun to watch these two battle all weekend in Montreal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.