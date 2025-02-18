Rory McIlroy delivers blunt message to fellow PGA Tour players about possible reunion with LIV

Rory McIlroy has a blunt message for people who are upset with a potential PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger: "Get over it."

McIlroy, 35, said those who turned down exorbitant offers from LIV to remain loyal to the PGA Tour should welcome a reunified sport.

"I think everyone has just got to get over it, and we all have to say, ‘OK, this is the starting point and we move forward.’ We don’t look behind us, we don’t look to the past," McIlroy said last week. "Whatever has happened has happened, and it’s been unfortunate. But reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that’s the best thing for everyone.

"If people are butt-hurt, or have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares? Let’s move forward together and let’s just try to get this thing going again and do what’s best for the game."

McIlroy was once one of the most, if not the most, outspoken critics of LIV among PGA Tour players.

McIlroy said LIV has ultimately benefited everyone, as the purses for winning PGA events have increased. McIlroy cited the Genesis Invitational as an example, as the purse Ludvig Aberg took home was $4 million, and the overall purse was $20 million.

"That would have never happened if LIV hadn’t have come around," McIlroy said.

Adam Scott, a member of the PGA Tour board, understands if people would be upset about reunification.

"I wouldn't be surprised – or I wouldn't judge anyone, the members – if reunification happened and they weren't happy with how it happened," Scott said.

"I wouldn't hold it against anybody if there were negative emotions attached to it, the thought of players coming back."

Scott was part of a group that met with President Donald Trump about a potential reunification, as PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan asked for Trump to get involved.

"It's not been an easy thing to solve, otherwise we'd have solved it, I believe," Monahan said.

For whenever it gets solved, McIlroy's message will ring loud and clear to those upset.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

