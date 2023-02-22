Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits to being a 'massive conspiracy guy,' doesn't rule out Earth being flat

Kyrgios also doesn't believe the pyramids are man-made

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lloyd Christmas was shocked in "Dumb and Dumber" when "we landed on the moon." Well, Nick Kyrigos would apparently be just as surprised.

In fact, the tennis star has his thoughts on lots of popular theories — the 27-year-old Australian actually admitted he is a "massive conspiracy guy" and has no idea what's true and what's not.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Sebastian Baez, of Argentina, during first round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal. 

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Sebastian Baez, of Argentina, during first round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal.  (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

"I don’t even know what to believe anymore," Kyrgios said when asked on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast about the Earth's shape. "I think we could chat for hours on it."

He seems a bit indifferent about whether the Earth is flat or a sphere — and he wouldn't be the only athlete to consider the former. Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving once wasn't entirely sold that the planet is a sphere, but he's since walked that back.

But he's holding true to the moon landing. A theory that has grown quite popular is it was simply filmed in a Hollywood studio.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after a point against Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan during their men's singles match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on October 4, 2022. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after a point against Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan during their men's singles match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on October 4, 2022.  (YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"America weren’t apparently even close to having anything successfully going up in a rocket," Kyrgios said when one of the host's did not believe it was true.

And the pyramids in Egypt? Aliens.

"I don’t think the pyramids are man-made…" he said, which garnered some agreement. "The doors are massive, and we don’t really need doors that big as humans." 

Theories have circulated that it was extraterrestrial activity that lined them up perfect with the four cardinal points.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference after defeating Tseng Chun-Hsin of Taiwan during a singles match at the Rakuten Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference after defeating Tseng Chun-Hsin of Taiwan during a singles match at the Rakuten Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

Kyrgios did not make the trip around the world to participate in the 2023 Australian Open after winning the doubles championship in Melbourne last year. He lost the Wimbledon final last year, and is currently ranked 19th in the world.