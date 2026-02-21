Team USA takes home gold medal in freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at Winter Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA started one of the final days of the Winter Olympics on Saturday with a gold medal.

The group of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Christopher Lillis captured the gold medal in freestyle skiing mixed team aerials. The trio scored a combined 325.35, which was more than good enough to defeat Switzerland, China and Australia.

Lillis completed the back double full-full-full for a score of 117.19. Curran nailed the back full-double full-full and received a score of 113.72. Kuhn picked up a 94.44.

It’s the second consecutive gold medal in the event for Team USA. The event has only been around since the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Last time, it was Lillis, Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld who put together a score of 338.34. The Americans defeated China, Canada, Switzerland and the Russian Olympic Committee at the time.

It’s the first Olympic medals for Curran and Kuhn.

It was Curran’s first Olympics as he competed in the junior world circuit before earning a spot on Team USA. At 21 years old, he’s the youngest aerialist in the Olympics.

Kuhn was chosen to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics in women’s aerials but finished in eighth place. She came back to win a gold medal at the 2025 Freestyle Ski World Championships in women’s aerials and the mixed team event.

Another gold medal around the necks of Team USA meant they were at 11 for the Games with 30 total.