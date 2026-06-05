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NBA Playoffs

Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden could become most expensive sporting event on record

The get-in price at the time of publishing was just under $10,000

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Knicks-Spurs Game 3 might just be the most expensive sports ticket of all time Video

Knicks-Spurs Game 3 might just be the most expensive sports ticket of all time

With the New York Knicks three wins away from a title, Madison Square Garden's first NBA Finals game this millennium is on track to be the highest-priced sporting event on record.

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The first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden this millennium has the potential to be the hottest ticket of all time.

The New York Knicks are aiming for their first title in 53 years, and they will host Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 on Monday.

Knicks games are always a pricey ticket, but this one trumps all.

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Fans reacting at a watch party inside Madison Square Garden in New York City

Fans react at a watch party inside Madison Square Garden in New York City during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 3, 2026. The Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, seeking their first championship since 1973. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

At the time of publishing, SeatGeek's current get-in price was $9,990 to sit in the nosebleeds — there were just two listings below $10,000. StubHub's cheapest 100-level ticket was $13,115.

It is, by far, the most expensive NBA game ever.

According to the New York Post, citing further information from SeatGeek, the average ticket price of $7,149 for Madison Square Garden games during this Finals (Games 3, 4 and 6) has shattered the all-time record of $1,965 from 2024 in Dallas.

The court at Madison Square Garden before Game 1 of the NBA Finals with fans arriving.

The court is seen ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs as fans arrive at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 3, 2026. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP)

NBA STAR HITS BACK AT NYC MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI FOR BLAMING HIM OVER EXPENSIVE PLAYOFF TICKETS

Only Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers had a higher average price ($10,497) than the Knicks' home games this series.

President Donald Trump said he will be in attendance for Monday's game.

The Knicks won Game 1 on the road in San Antonio, prompting a tremendous spike in prices as Finals fever got even more real than it already was.

So, if the Knicks can snag Game 2 on the road and come back home with a 2-0 series lead, prices could rise even further.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson featured on a Nike Basketball digital billboard outside Madison Square Garden

A Nike Basketball digital billboard featuring New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson displays "This Train is Not Stopping" on the exterior of Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31, 2026. The Knicks are the 2026 Eastern Conference champions and are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire)

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Game 2 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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