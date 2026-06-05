Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden could become most expensive sporting event on record

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The first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden this millennium has the potential to be the hottest ticket of all time.

The New York Knicks are aiming for their first title in 53 years, and they will host Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 on Monday.

Knicks games are always a pricey ticket, but this one trumps all.

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At the time of publishing, SeatGeek's current get-in price was $9,990 to sit in the nosebleeds — there were just two listings below $10,000. StubHub's cheapest 100-level ticket was $13,115.

It is, by far, the most expensive NBA game ever.

According to the New York Post, citing further information from SeatGeek, the average ticket price of $7,149 for Madison Square Garden games during this Finals (Games 3, 4 and 6) has shattered the all-time record of $1,965 from 2024 in Dallas.

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Only Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers had a higher average price ($10,497) than the Knicks' home games this series.

President Donald Trump said he will be in attendance for Monday's game.

The Knicks won Game 1 on the road in San Antonio, prompting a tremendous spike in prices as Finals fever got even more real than it already was.

So, if the Knicks can snag Game 2 on the road and come back home with a 2-0 series lead, prices could rise even further.

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Game 2 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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