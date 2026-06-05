MLB stars leave divisional game after scary collision at first base leaves both injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two MLB players left a divisional matchup on Thursday night after a scary collision at first base.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas and Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy both crashed down to the infield dirt after a bang-bang play.

Muncy hit a ball up the line in the fifth inning and Vargas, seeing pitcher Ryne Nelson wouldn’t get to the bag in time, charged toward first. Muncy beat him to the bag, but the players collided and flew into the air.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both lay on the field for several minutes while trainers worked on them in a hushed stadium. Muncy got to his feet first and slowly headed to the dugout, while Vargas got up with help and walked to his dugout.

Muncy left with shortness of breath and was evaluated for, but avoided, a concussion. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wouldn't play Friday against the Angels — it was already a scheduled day off — but could be available over the weekend.

Vargas suffered bruises all down his left side — thigh, ribs and neck. X-rays were negative, and he told manager Torey Lovullo he would be ready to play on Friday, if needed.

FAMILY WHOSE CHILDREN WERE KILLED BY WORLD SERIES CHAMPION'S FORMER LOVER AWARDED $176 MILLION

Muncy told reporters he was a little banged up but will be all right.

"I really hope Vargas is OK — I sent something over to him," he said. "I’m hoping he’s doing all right and he’s not too bad. But just bad situation that looks like neither of us knew which direction to go."

Vargas told reporters, through an interpreter, that his "whole body" felt like he "ran into a truck."

"Those are the types of things that you see on the baseball field when two players are lying on the dirt after trying to make a hustle play," Lovullo said. "It's tough to see, but they both got off the field."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The game was the completion of a four-game set in Arizona that they split. Arizona salvaged losing the series with a 3-2 victory after the frightening moment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.