Broncos star Jonathan Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

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Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper and his girlfriend were both arrested on domestic violence charges on Friday.

Both Cooper and his girlfriend were held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief, according to Douglas County jail records.

An argument broke out between the two over cheating allegations, according to TMZ.

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The pair, who have been seeing each other on and off for years, were hanging out at Cooper’s residence when she confronted him over his alleged infidelity. The woman grabbed Cooper’s phone and threw it against a wall, and then eventually regained control of the device to go through it, the arrest affidavit said, according to TMZ.

Cooper and the woman then struggled for the phone, which Cooper eventually retrieved after a physical struggle. He then demanded that the woman leave his home, or he allegedly told her he would break her cell phone, the probable cause affidavit said, per TMZ.

After the woman did not leave, he bit down and broke the screen on the iPhone, according to the affidavit.

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Cooper had a hearing at 9:45 a.m. in a Douglas County courtroom, and a follow-up hearing will be held on Monday, when Cooper is expected to enter a plea, according to 9NEWS.

Following the hearing, Cooper was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to 9NEWS’ report.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Broncos and Cooper’s agency for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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Cooper, 28, has been with the Broncos since they drafted him out of Ohio State in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and he has spent all five seasons of his career with Denver.

In 17 games last season, Cooper recorded 50 tackles and eight sacks and was a key member of the Broncos’ stout defense. In his career, Cooper has played 81 games, recording 266 tackles and 31.5 sacks.

The Broncos signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract extension in November 2024.