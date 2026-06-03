3 Things I Learned On USA's Sideline During Senegal World Cup Tune-Up

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Last Saturday’s win over Senegal felt like a breath of fresh air for the United States men’s national team.

I could see it from the players as they walked on the field and out of the tunnel. Snoop Dogg was blaring in the stadium, and there was a positive and confident energy that the Americans need to maintain entering the World Cup.

I could see it during the national anthem. Players were singing and focused instead of just having their hands on their heart. They were locked in, and I thought, "Wow, this is a team that looks ready for the World Cup regardless of the result of today’s match."

Here’s what I learned from the win over Senegal.

American Intensity Was Evident From The Start

USA took that energy and intensity and used it on the pitch, using a system that required high pressing and a lot of movement. It’s the style of play that head coach Mauricio Pochettino expects out of his squad, and it’s what he got from the start against Senegal.

We saw basically two different teams between the two halves against Senegal with 10 changes being made at halftime. Sebastian Berhalter was the only starter to get minutes in the second half, of which, in my opinion, he did a fantastic job covering so much ground in midfield and being the work horse in the midfield. Both lineups looked good, but there were things that, of course, will need to be improved upon.

The biggest challenge at the World Cup will be whether the USA can keep up that intensity for the full 90 minutes. Senegal’s first goal came in the final five minutes of the first half, and the Americans almost conceded again in the final five minutes of the second half.

I was on the field for the game, and I could hear the U.S. coaching staff cursing in Spanish and pushing for the team to finish each half strong. We’re almost there.

We're almost there.

Push it. PUSH IT!

Press. PRESSURE!

At that point, it’s about game management. A quality opponent is coming right at the USA looking for a goal late in the game. The keys there are being mentally focused to close out the game but also with intensity while sustaining the press that Pochettino wants.

That's a good experience for the USA for the World Cup when the pressure on them to defend would be even higher. They need to know how to close out these games and be mentally, physically, emotionally locked in. Those final 5 minutes of halves are when games are won or lost.

Pulisic’s Goal Should Bring Confidence

Christian Pulisic was able to shut up any press-conference questions about his goal drought.

After more than six months without a goal for the national team, Pulisic followed up his assist on the USA’s opening goal with a great finish that saw him round the goalkeeper and slot home the game’s second goal.

Pulisic was well aware of his goal drought for the national team. He doesn’t need to hear about it from journalists or analysts who are creating noise that he is very aware of.

People know how important Christian is to this team and that he has to play well for the Americans to succeed this summer. This goal is now an opportunity for people to rally behind him going into the tournament. Every answer in the media from him was about how he’s not letting the drought get to him and how goals will come.

Pulisic told me after the match that the start to the match, two goals in the first 20 minutes, will help the team build confidence entering the final friendly against Germany and the tournament. The team’s chemistry was on display for those two goals, with great movement on and off the ball.

The start to the game, especially Pulisic’s goal, was perfect timing and a really positive moment for a player and team that needed it.

The Four-Letter Strikers

Pepi and Balo. The United States' striking partnership shined against Senegal. Ricardo Pepi had an assist and a hand in the first goal in the first half, while Folarin "Balo" Balogun found the back of the net in the second.

It started with Pepi, who got the start and played a part in both of the Americans’ early goals. His pass set Pulisic off down the left wing before Dest finished the move, and then he set Pulisic through on goal for the second.

Pepi was confident on the ball, and his movement was very dynamic. He was able to open up spaces for players like Pulisic and Antonee Robinson on the left wing. We don’t often see Pepi start, so that’s going to help build his confidence as the World Cup approaches.

And then Folarin Balogun came on for the second half. He’s a natural goalscorer and is so dangerous in and around the 18-yard box. He puts himself in really, really good positions. He got his goal and was a constant threat.

Both strikers did what they needed to do. They both helped in attack and defense by pressing Senegal’s defense.

Back in 2022, the striker position was a big question mark heading into the tournament. After the game against Senegal, it seems like a position of strength to continue to keep building on.