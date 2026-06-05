Caitlin Clark reveals she vomited during halftime during Fever's win, powered through illness

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If you watched Caitlin Clark on Thursday night and thought she looked a little different in the second half of the Indiana Fever’s win, you’d be correct.

Clark told reporters after the Fever’s 83-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that she vomited during halftime, and didn’t spare any of the nauseating details.

"I haven't puked that much in a really long time," Clark said, via ESPN. "But then I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but [I] feel OK. Obviously, I'm losing my voice a little bit. But I'll be good."

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Clark powered through the illness, finishing with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. She also tied her own WNBA record in the process.

During the win, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 150 points and 50 assists in a season. She first achieved the feat last season.

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The win was a needed one for the Fever. Head coach Stephanie White and Clark became the talk of the WNBA after a video of their heated sideline exchange went viral. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and brought them back to over .500, at 5-4.

Clark said everybody this week looked in the mirror and found ways to improve.

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"A lot of people have called and asked me how I am, and I said, 'What do you mean? I'm great,'" Clark said. "I think a lot of self-reflection from everybody (this week), like look yourself in the mirror and find ways to get better. That's certainly what I did."

Clark will try to overcome her illness when the Fever look to build on their positive momentum against the New York Liberty on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.