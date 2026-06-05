Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, breaks silence two weeks after NASCAR driver's stunning death

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Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, made her first public comments Friday, just over two weeks after his stunning death.

Busch, 41, died May 21 after a battle with pneumonia turned into sepsis. The two-time NASCAR champion collapsed during a simulator session ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, and was rushed to the hospital. He died the next day.

A private memorial was held for Busch earlier this week.

Samantha Busch took to Instagram Friday for the first time since her husband's death, thanking fans for their support in a lengthy post:

NASCAR, RACING WORLD REACTS TO KYLE BUSCH'S SHOCKING DEATH AT 41: 'CANNOT COMPREHEND THIS NEWS'

"As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you. The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.

"The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain. Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people.

"There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone. From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him.

"We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful."

Kyle Busch death continues to shake NASCAR world

Busch was a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins.

The 41-year-old won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

Busch's 234th and final NASCAR win came at Dover one week before his death, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

"You never know when the last one is," Busch said after the win.

Busch made his mark in NASCAR during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he spent the majority of his career and won the two championships. He left JGR for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, and won three times during his first season.

Busch's last Cup Series win came in June 2023. While he struggled for much of this season, he did start on the pole in February's Daytona 500 and was coming off a season-best finish of eighth four weeks ago at Watkins Glen.

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Kyle's 11-year-old son, Brexton, returned to the racetrack earlier this week for the first time since his dad's death.

Richard Childress Racing announced last month that Busch's No. 8 would be suspended permanently unless Brexton wanted to use it should he enter the series.