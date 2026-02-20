Corinne Stoddard breaks US women's Olympic short track medal drought with bronze win at Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday’s short track competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics was defined by dramatic moments, culminating in a historic breakthrough.

Team USA’s Corinne Stoddard claimed a podium finish, becoming the first American woman to medal in the event in 16 years.

Stoddard, who entered the Games ranked second in the world in short track, captured bronze in the 1,500 meters after overcoming a series of early setbacks. On her first day on the ice in Milan, the 24-year-old slipped three times.

Stoddard regained her form and appeared to have little trouble skating through the preliminary rounds to reach the final. Once the race began Friday, she held the lead for much of the event before South Korea’s Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong overtook her.

Kim and Choi won gold and silver, respectively, in the race. Stoddard credited her team with helping her after the early stumbles.

"I think after the 1000 meters, I basically spent the whole day crying in bed," she said. "I basically came from the depths of hell to get here, and I couldn't have done it without my team and my staff and my coaches, everyone, just lifting me up and [giving] me the confidence that I could skate the way I know how to after so many terrible races.

"Today was just to prove to myself that I can skate under the Olympic pressure and to prove to myself that I'm still me. And I did that. And I feel like that's a great way to end such a terrible Olympics."

With her bronze Friday, Stoddard earned her first Olympic medal. The victory also snapped a seven-year medal drought for American short track skaters.

