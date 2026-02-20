Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Corinne Stoddard breaks US women's Olympic short track medal drought with bronze win at Winter Games

An American woman hadn’t reached the Olympic podium in the event since 2010

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Friday’s short track competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics was defined by dramatic moments, culminating in a historic breakthrough. 

Team USA’s Corinne Stoddard claimed a podium finish, becoming the first American woman to medal in the event in 16 years. 

Stoddard, who entered the Games ranked second in the world in short track, captured bronze in the 1,500 meters after overcoming a series of early setbacks. On her first day on the ice in Milan, the 24-year-old slipped three times.

Corinne Stoddard celebrates

Corinne Stoddard of the United States celebrates after winning bronze in the short track speed skating women's 1500 meters at the at Milano Ice Skating Arena during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics Feb. 20, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stoddard regained her form and appeared to have little trouble skating through the preliminary rounds to reach the final. Once the race began Friday, she held the lead for much of the event before South Korea’s Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong overtook her.

Kim and Choi won gold and silver, respectively, in the race. Stoddard credited her team with helping her after the early stumbles.

Corinne Stoddard reacts after competing at the Olympics

Corinne th of the United States reacts after competing in the short track speed skating women's 1500 meters at Milano Ice Skating Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 20, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"I think after the 1000 meters, I basically spent the whole day crying in bed," she said. "I basically came from the depths of hell to get here, and I couldn't have done it without my team and my staff and my coaches, everyone, just lifting me up and [giving] me the confidence that I could skate the way I know how to after so many terrible races.

Corinne Stoddard celebrates

Bronze medalist Corinne Stoddard of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the short track speed skating women's 1500 meters at Milano Ice Skating Arena during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics Feb. 20, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"Today was just to prove to myself that I can skate under the Olympic pressure and to prove to myself that I'm still me. And I did that. And I feel like that's a great way to end such a terrible Olympics."

With her bronze Friday, Stoddard earned her first Olympic medal. The victory also snapped a seven-year medal drought for American short track skaters.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

