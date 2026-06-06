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NBA Playoffs

Knicks survive to take 2-0 NBA Finals lead after Jalen Brunson's clutch shot sinks Spurs

Victor Wembanyama missed a late jumper for San Antonio

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Knicks ‘clearly better’ in Game 1 vs. Spurs, Can Jalen Brunson be slowed down? | The Herd Video

Knicks ‘clearly better’ in Game 1 vs. Spurs, Can Jalen Brunson be slowed down? | The Herd

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to the win and asks if the Knicks stole the game, and he wonders if the Spurs can stop Jalen Brunson.

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The New York Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden just two wins away from ending their long championship drought.

Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds Friday night, lifting the Knicks to a 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2. Moments earlier, Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper that could have swung the game in San Antonio’s favor.

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Jalen Brunson celebrating a three-point basket with Karl-Anthony Towns during NBA Finals game

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates a three-point basket with Karl-Anthony Towns during Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 20 for the Knicks. They have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history.

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The Knicks are now just the third team to win the first two games of a finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls, and Hakeem Olajuwon and the 1995 Houston Rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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