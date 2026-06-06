Knicks survive to take 2-0 NBA Finals lead after Jalen Brunson's clutch shot sinks Spurs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden just two wins away from ending their long championship drought.

Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds Friday night, lifting the Knicks to a 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2. Moments earlier, Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper that could have swung the game in San Antonio’s favor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 20 for the Knicks. They have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Knicks are now just the third team to win the first two games of a finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls, and Hakeem Olajuwon and the 1995 Houston Rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.