NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, legendary driver and broadcaster, dies at 93

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It has been a difficult stretch for the NASCAR community, and now it is mourning another loss, as legendary driver and broadcaster Ned Jarrett has passed away.

He was 93.

Jarrett, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, died of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina. A celebrated driver and broadcaster, he was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

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He raced in the Cup Series from 1953 to 1966, first taking up racing while working on his family's farm and sawmill when Hickory Speedway opened.

"I played a little basketball and baseball in high school (and) thought I had some athletic ability," he said, according to NASCAR. "When they opened the speedway, I ran the first race they ever run there. I was hooked."

Jarrett is still No. 1 on the all-time wins list for Ford drivers. He won 43 races behind the wheel of a car with a Blue Oval on the front, and his position on that list seems safe for quite some time.

The highest active driver on the list is Team Penske's Joey Logano, who has 35 of his 37 career wins with Ford.

Jarrett is also remembered for his career in broadcasting that began after he retired from driving. He began as a pit reporter on radio for Motor Racing Network (MRN), then moved into TV with CBS and ESPN.

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There's likely no moment of his broadcasting career as memorable as the 1993 Daytona 500 in which he called a late-race battle between his son, NASCAR great Dale Jarrett, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. that ended with his son taking the win.

"You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale, don’t let him get down there," Jarrett said during the broadcast. "He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500! Alright!"

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Jarrett's sons — the aforementioned Dale and brother, Glenn — both followed in their old man's footsteps by going into broadcasting after their racing careers were over.

Martha, his wife of 67 years, died in 2023.