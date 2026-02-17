Team USA picks up silver medal in men's team pursuit speedskating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s speedskating took home a silver medal on Tuesday at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, finishing just behind Italy in the team pursuit competition.

The team comprised of Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman finished with a time of 3:43.71 and was good enough for second place in the event. Italy’s team, featuring Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini and Michele Malfatti, clinched the gold medal with a time of 3:39.20.

The U.S. started well against Italy this time around but the Italians charged ahead in the closing laps.

It’s the second team pursuit medal for Cepuran, Dawson and Lehman. They were on the team with Joey Matia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The trio set a world record in team pursuit in November with a time of 3:32.49.

Cepuran, Dawson and Lehman had hoped that their team effort would have been able to be enough to capture the gold. They previously acknowledged that they weren’t the strongest of skaters but knew they were a great team. Dawson withdrew from the Olympic 10,000 meters last week to focus on team pursuit.

China picked up a bronze medal in the event, holding off the Netherlands. Liu Hanbin, Wu Yu and Li Wenhao helped lead the team to a third-place finish.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.