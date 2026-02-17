Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Team USA picks up silver medal in men's team pursuit speedskating

Italy took home the gold in the event

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Team USA men’s speedskating took home a silver medal on Tuesday at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, finishing just behind Italy in the team pursuit competition.

The team comprised of Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman finished with a time of 3:43.71 and was good enough for second place in the event. Italy’s team, featuring Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini and Michele Malfatti, clinched the gold medal with a time of 3:39.20.

Team USA men's team pursuit celebrates

Team USA members Ethan Cepuran (white armband), Casey Dawson (red armband) and Emery Lehman (yellow armband) celebrate winning the silver medal in the men's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 17, 2026. (Ben Curtis/AP Photo)

The U.S. started well against Italy this time around but the Italians charged ahead in the closing laps.

It’s the second team pursuit medal for Cepuran, Dawson and Lehman. They were on the team with Joey Matia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The trio set a world record in team pursuit in November with a time of 3:32.49.

Team USA members celebrate a silver medal

Casey Dawson of United States, Emery Lehman of United States and Ethan Cepuran of United States celebrate winning silver in the men's team pursuit on Feb. 17, 2026.  (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Cepuran, Dawson and Lehman had hoped that their team effort would have been able to be enough to capture the gold. They previously acknowledged that they weren’t the strongest of skaters but knew they were a great team. Dawson withdrew from the Olympic 10,000 meters last week to focus on team pursuit.

Team USA in action in team pursuit

Ethan Cepuran of United States, Casey Dawson of United States and Emery Lehman of United States in action during Final A on Feb. 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

China picked up a bronze medal in the event, holding off the Netherlands. Liu Hanbin, Wu Yu and Li Wenhao helped lead the team to a third-place finish.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

