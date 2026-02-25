UFL unveils sweeping rule changes ahead of new season, including 4-point field goals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Football League games will look noticeably different once the 2026 season kicks off.

The spring football league announced several rule revisions for its upcoming season, including a new twist on field goals. Any team that makes a field goal of at least 60 yards will receive four points instead of the traditional three.

"We want to create an exciting game. We want good flow. We want big plays. We want to promote scoring," UFL head of officiating Dean Blandino told USA Today Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other notable change centered around punting restrictions. Teams will be barred from punting "anywhere inside the 50-yard line," the UFL said, except after the two-minute warning in either half.

The past couple of seasons in the NFL saw an uptick in field goal tries from beyond the 60-yard mark. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, who played spring football in the USFL from 2022-23, connected on a 64-yard field goal last season.

"Kicking a 65-yard field goal is a lot harder than one from 35," Blandino added, per ESPN. "Why should they count the same? So it promotes excitement. Those are really, really exciting plays, whether it's an end to half or end of game, and it's also going to change the strategy of the game as well."

Other changes in the rules overhaul included a ban of the "tush push." The short-yardage play was nearly banned by NFL team owners in 2025.

Kickers will begin kicking off the ball from the 30-yard line in the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UFL players have already reported to training camp. The 2026 season kicks off on March 27 on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.