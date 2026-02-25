Expand / Collapse search
UFL

UFL unveils sweeping rule changes ahead of new season, including 4-point field goals

Starting in 2026, field goals of 60 yards or more will be worth four points

By Chantz Martin Fox News
UFL CEO ready to kick off season in Houston on FOX

UFL CEO ready to kick off season in Houston on FOX

UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon discusses the 'evolution' of the league and the 51 players who've gone on to the NFL.

The United Football League games will look noticeably different once the 2026 season kicks off. 

The spring football league announced several rule revisions for its upcoming season, including a new twist on field goals. Any team that makes a field goal of at least 60 yards will receive four points instead of the traditional three.

"We want to create an exciting game. We want good flow. We want big plays. We want to promote scoring," UFL head of officiating Dean Blandino told USA Today Sports.

UFL branded football

Generic view of a Columbus Aviators banded UFL football before the introductory press conference at Historic Crew Stadium on Oct. 09, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/UFL/Getty Images)

Other notable change centered around punting restrictions. Teams will be barred from punting "anywhere inside the 50-yard line," the UFL said, except after the two-minute warning in either half.

The past couple of seasons in the NFL saw an uptick in field goal tries from beyond the 60-yard mark. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, who played spring football in the USFL from 2022-23, connected on a 64-yard field goal last season.

UFL logo on a pylon

A general view of the UFL logo on an end zone pylon during the second half of the UFL game between the DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas at Audi Field on April 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Scott Taetsch/UFL/Getty Images)

"Kicking a 65-yard field goal is a lot harder than one from 35," Blandino added, per ESPN. "Why should they count the same? So it promotes excitement. Those are really, really exciting plays, whether it's an end to half or end of game, and it's also going to change the strategy of the game as well."

Other changes in the rules overhaul included a ban of the "tush push." The short-yardage play was nearly banned by NFL team owners in 2025.

UFL logo on the field

A general view of the UFL logo on the field before the game between the Memphis Showboats and the San Antonio Brahmas at Alamodome on May 16, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. (Tim Heitman/UFL/Getty Images)

Kickers will begin kicking off the ball from the 30-yard line in the 2026 season.

UFL players have already reported to training camp. The 2026 season kicks off on March 27 on FOX.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

