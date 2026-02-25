Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA great Chris Bosh reveals serious medical emergency that left him in pool of blood

Bosh said the health scare gave him a new perspective on his life

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
NBA great Chris Bosh revealed a scary personal health incident, where he said he woke up in a pool of his own blood after blacking out before a date night with his wife. 

The 11-time All-Star posted a video on his Instagram account, saying that he continues to recover from a serious medical emergency that began with a numbing sensation that went down his left leg. 

Bosh has a history with blood clots, which ultimately led to him cutting his NBA career short. 

Chris Bosh smiles

Chris Bosh poses before the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

He eventually came to and found his wife calling first responders, while he noticed the blood he was covered in. Bosh said he tried moving his body, but couldn’t do so. 

While he didn’t reveal what exactly the medical diagnosis was, Bosh said this health scare gave him a new perspective on life. 

"After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity," the Basketball Hall of Famer said in the video. "No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be OK and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive, and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is.

"What did change was an immediate outlook on life that was simpler and more honest."

Chris Bosh looks on

Chris Bosh arrives at the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

In 2015, Bosh was hospitalized after having a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in his lung. He had initially ignored the pain in his chest, believing it was just a rib injury. Tests proved otherwise. 

Then, in 2016, blood clots continued to form for Bosh, which caused him to fail his physicals with the Miami Heat, the team he spent six of his 13 years with. He eventually retired officially from the league in 2017. 

Now, after this health incident, Bosh said he is lucky to be alive, and he’s looking to take advantage of that moving forward. 

"The ordinary parts of life don’t feel meaningful until they’re taken away," he said. "And by then, it’s too late."

Chris Bosh looks on court

NBA stars TJ Ford and Chris Bosh sit court side during the college basketball game between Texas Longhorns and Rider Broncs on Nov. 18, 2025, at Moody Center in Austin, TX. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire)

Bosh broke into the league in 2003 as a 19-year-old with the Toronto Raptors, who chose him third overall out of Georgia Tech. He made five of his 11 All-Star teams with the Raptors, averaging 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his time there. 

But Bosh was well known as part of the "Big Three" with the Heat when he joined Dwyane Wade in South Beach before LeBron James famously took his talents to Miami as well. Bosh helped the Heat to two NBA championships during his six seasons there. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

