Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes wants Team USA to 'assert our dominance over everyone else' in WBC after seeing Olympic success

Pirates aces hopes to make multiple starts for the US, though the second would come later in the tournament

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira launches bid for Texas House seat Video

Former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira launches bid for Texas House seat

Former MLB player Mark Teixeira tells 'America's Newsroom' why he's running for Congress and how he got interested in politics. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After seeing what the Americans did in Milan during the Winter Olympics, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is hoping Team USA can continue a dominant trend during the World Baseball Classic (WBC). 

Skenes is on the roster for the WBC, which begins March 5, representing Team USA alongside some of the best in the U.S. like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Tarik Skubal. 

Skenes was tapped in with how well the U.S. performed in the Milan Cortina Games, which saw a record 12 gold medals won, including both the men’s and women’s hockey teams over Canada in overtime. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Skenes looks on field

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during a spring training workout at Pirate City on Feb. 12, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Skenes was asked about the momentum the U.S. has right now leading into the WBC, and he gave a strong response about his expectations.  

"Yeah, men’s hockey, women’s hockey, all the golds that we won in the Olympics," he said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We’re America, we’ve got to assert our dominance over everyone else. That’s what we do.

"It’s gonna be fun. If USA wins, it’s what we do. Gotta keep it going."

Team USA’s roster will be interesting, though, after seeing Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner from the Detroit Tigers, will only make one start before returning to spring training with his team. 

Meanwhile, Skenes is expected to start multiple times, but there’s a caveat – Team USA must go deep in the tournament before he will pitch again. 

Paul Skenes stands for the anthem

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) stands for the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sept. 15, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Skenes told The Athletic his patriotic reasoning behind wanting to play for Team USA. 

"We’re doing it to represent the men and women that are fighting for us, along with many other things that make this country the greatest country in the world. That puts it into perspective a little bit," Skenes, who was thinking about a military career while playing for Air Force before transferring to LSU, told the outlet.

He added that seeing Judge, the reigning AL MVP, answering the call to play for the country also adds to his desire to help the U.S. come away victorious over international talent like Japan and the Dominican Republic. 

Paul Skenes pitches against the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skenes is coming off an NL Cy Young Award win for his fantastic 2025 performance, which included a 1.97 ERA over 32 starts with 216 strikeouts for the Pirates. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Pirates ace Paul Skenes reveals patriotic reason for representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic
Pirates ace Paul Skenes reveals patriotic reason for representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue