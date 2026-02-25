Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Obama Presidential Center to add autographed Muhammad Ali boxing gloves

Obama kept the gloves in his study for years

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Drone footage captures construction of Obama Presidential Center in Chicago Video

Drone footage captures construction of Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Drone video shows the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Chicago’s Jackson Park, where crews continue work on the museum tower and campus. (Credit: Fox Flight Team)

Former President Barack Obama will be donating his pair of autographed Muhammad Ali boxing gloves to his presidential library. 

The Obama Foundation announced the donation in a statement on Wednesday. 

Aerial view of the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Jackson Park, Chicago.

An aerial view shows the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Chicago’s Jackson Park, where the privately operated campus is being built on public parkland. (Fox 32 Chicago)

"Ali’s story has been an inspiration for President Obama, who kept this gift of red Everlast boxing gloves inscribed by Ali on display in the White House throughout his presidency," the organization said. "They were a reminder of a quality the President admired most in Ali: ‘his unique ability to summon extraordinary strength and courage in the face of adversity, to navigate the storm and never lose his way.’"

Muhammed Ali and Joe Bugner box

American boxer Muhammad Ali (L) and British boxer Joe Bugner fighting a match. Ali won the 12-round fight in 1975. (GETTY)

Following Ali's death in 2016, Obama honored him as a man who "fought for what was right" and helped shape modern America. However, Obama did not attend Ali's funeral, due to a scheduling conflict.

Obama's Presidential Center has been the subject of controversy since its 2015 announcement. The challenges have included lawsuits over public land use, concerns regarding gentrification and community displacement on the South Side of Chicago, and recent criticism of its brutalist architectural design and illegible text on the 225-foot museum tower. 

A recent Fox News Digital investigation found taxpayers are footing the bill for surging public infrastructure costs required to support the project — and no government agency can provide an accounting of the total public cost, despite months of queries and FOIA requests. 

The Obama Foundation, which is funding the center’s construction, defended the project in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Aerial view of Obama presidential center

 An aerial view shows construction underway at The Barack Obama Presidential Center on August 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The museum, library, and education center in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is being constructed to commemorate the presidency of Barack Obama and is scheduled to open in 2026.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"The Obama Foundation is investing $850 million in private funding to build the Obama Presidential Center and give back to the community that made the Obamas’ story possible," said Emily Bittner, a spokesperson for the foundation. 

"After decades of underinvestment on the South Side of Chicago, the OPC is catalyzing investment, from both public and private sources, to build economic opportunity for residents through jobs, housing, and public spaces and amenities."

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

