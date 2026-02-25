Obama Presidential Center to add autographed Muhammad Ali boxing gloves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama will be donating his pair of autographed Muhammad Ali boxing gloves to his presidential library.

The Obama Foundation announced the donation in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ali’s story has been an inspiration for President Obama, who kept this gift of red Everlast boxing gloves inscribed by Ali on display in the White House throughout his presidency," the organization said. "They were a reminder of a quality the President admired most in Ali: ‘his unique ability to summon extraordinary strength and courage in the face of adversity, to navigate the storm and never lose his way.’"

Following Ali's death in 2016, Obama honored him as a man who "fought for what was right" and helped shape modern America. However, Obama did not attend Ali's funeral, due to a scheduling conflict.

Obama's Presidential Center has been the subject of controversy since its 2015 announcement. The challenges have included lawsuits over public land use, concerns regarding gentrification and community displacement on the South Side of Chicago, and recent criticism of its brutalist architectural design and illegible text on the 225-foot museum tower.

A recent Fox News Digital investigation found taxpayers are footing the bill for surging public infrastructure costs required to support the project — and no government agency can provide an accounting of the total public cost, despite months of queries and FOIA requests.

The Obama Foundation, which is funding the center’s construction, defended the project in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The Obama Foundation is investing $850 million in private funding to build the Obama Presidential Center and give back to the community that made the Obamas’ story possible," said Emily Bittner, a spokesperson for the foundation.

"After decades of underinvestment on the South Side of Chicago, the OPC is catalyzing investment, from both public and private sources, to build economic opportunity for residents through jobs, housing, and public spaces and amenities."

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.