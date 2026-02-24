College track athlete allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend over suspected affair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The girlfriend of a college track and field athlete was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Kevaughn Goldson, a senior sprinter from Jamaica, was killed in a stabbing off Lincoln University’s campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Goldson, 23, was found after police were called to a house on Monday morning with stab wounds in his back and chest. He died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our thoughts are with family, friends, faculty, staff and all who have been impacted by this tragic situation," Lincoln University told KRCG in a press release regarding Goldson’s death.

"The well-being of our University community is our greatest priority. Students and employees are reminded of counseling and other support services for those who need them."

Goldson’s girlfriend, Denita Jackson, was charged by Cole County prosecutors with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

While in a romantic relationship, KMIZ in Missouri reported that there were past issues of domestic violence between the two. Jackson, 27, also ran track and field at Lincoln University.

Investigators questioned Jackson, who allegedly told them she believed Goldson was having an affair with one of her roommates, saying she found him in bed with her, both individuals being clothed, after returning home.

Jackson opened her roommate’s locked door with a hairclip after hearing her roommate talking with someone in her room, according to court documents. The docs said that Jackson jumped on her roommate’s bed and grabbed Goldson by the shirt, as well as a bottle of cologne that had allegedly been missing, leading to a fight.

Goldson, then, allegedly started to choke Jackson while on top of her, leading to the latter grabbing a knife from under the bed and stabbing the former.

Jackson was allegedly the one to call police regarding the incident, while authorities initially took Goldson to Capital Regional Emergency Room. He was, then, airlifted to University Hospital, where he eventually died during surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldson, who stood six-foot, 160 pounds, was a middle distance runner with the Blue Tigers earlier in his college career before moving into a sprinter role with the program.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.