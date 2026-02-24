Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sports

College track athlete allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend over suspected affair

Denita Jackson was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Kevaughn Goldson

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The girlfriend of a college track and field athlete was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. 

Kevaughn Goldson, a senior sprinter from Jamaica, was killed in a stabbing off Lincoln University’s campus in Jefferson City, Missouri

Goldson, 23, was found after police were called to a house on Monday morning with stab wounds in his back and chest. He died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevaughn Goldson and Denita Jackson side by side

Denita Jackson, 27, has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Kevaughn Goldson, 23, after an incident at Lincoln University. (Lincoln University/Cole County Sheriff's Office)

"Our thoughts are with family, friends, faculty, staff and all who have been impacted by this tragic situation," Lincoln University told KRCG in a press release regarding Goldson’s death. 

"The well-being of our University community is our greatest priority. Students and employees are reminded of counseling and other support services for those who need them."

Goldson’s girlfriend, Denita Jackson, was charged by Cole County prosecutors with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

While in a romantic relationship, KMIZ in Missouri reported that there were past issues of domestic violence between the two. Jackson, 27, also ran track and field at Lincoln University. 

Investigators questioned Jackson, who allegedly told them she believed Goldson was having an affair with one of her roommates, saying she found him in bed with her, both individuals being clothed, after returning home.

Baton and starting block on track

General view of starting blocks and baton at the 120th Penn Relays at Franklin Field.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson opened her roommate’s locked door with a hairclip after hearing her roommate talking with someone in her room, according to court documents. The docs said that Jackson jumped on her roommate’s bed and grabbed Goldson by the shirt, as well as a bottle of cologne that had allegedly been missing, leading to a fight. 

Goldson, then, allegedly started to choke Jackson while on top of her, leading to the latter grabbing a knife from under the bed and stabbing the former. 

Jackson was allegedly the one to call police regarding the incident, while authorities initially took Goldson to Capital Regional Emergency Room. He was, then, airlifted to University Hospital, where he eventually died during surgery. 

Track hurdles

General view of hurdles at a Track & Field event.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldson, who stood six-foot, 160 pounds, was a middle distance runner with the Blue Tigers earlier in his college career before moving into a sprinter role with the program. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Chad Bianco reveals his California sports vision: Saving the LA Olympics and trans athlete crisis consequences
Chad Bianco reveals his California sports vision: Saving the LA Olympics and trans athlete crisis consequences

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue