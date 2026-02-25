Reigning Cy Young Award limiting time with Team USA in World Baseball Classic: 'There's some risk'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tarik Skubal will don the Stars and Stripes next month, but not for long.

The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner committed to playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but his Detroit Tigers come first, and the schedule isn’t exactly lining up for him to spend the entire tournament with the team.

Skubal announced Tuesday that he will make just one start in the WBC. Considering the maximum number of games a team can play is seven, and starters normally pitch once every five days, it’s not out of the ordinary. But with Skubal’s skill, he could have lined up to pitch twice — however, this has been the plan all along.

"The reason I didn't announce it [earlier] was I wanted to keep the momentum on the WBC, but I'm just making one start, and then I'll stick around for a few games," Skubal told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't determined what games I'm going to watch. If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys. But yeah, I'm just making one start and getting back on track and getting back to here."

"There's some risk, obviously, and I'm trying to do both things — trying to pitch for Team USA, but also I understand I need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season. I think it's kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I'm grateful they took me in that capacity."

Skubal is scheduled to pitch on Opening Day, March 26, so the Tigers have structured his schedule to line up for that date, prompting him to throw on March 7 against Great Britain.

"The whole point of me doing the WBC was to make sure that I could stay on a normal workload of a spring training regimen and be able to make a start for Team USA and then come back here and continue my normal routine to get ready for Opening Day," Skubal said. "I think everything's going to stay the same. I'm not ramping up earlier than I need to. I don't want that narrative out there.

"I'm treating this as I'm going to Team USA, making a start, coming back to Lakeland and getting ready to go for Opening Day."

It should be noted that Skubal is set to hit free agency for the first time after this season and could be in line for a record payday. He recently won his arbitration case against the Tigers and will make $32 million this season, the largest salary for any arbitration-eligible pitcher.

After Team USA’s golden goal against Canada on Sunday, he is looking forward to representing his country even more.

"I think the whole (clubhouse) erupted when Team USA gets that goal. Hopefully, that's a similar impact for Team USA in Miami and being able to celebrate with those guys, something special like that," Skubal said.

"I know it's not a gold medal, but it's still the World Baseball Classic."

