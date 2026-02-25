Rangers great Ron Duguay's family makes heartbreaking plea as he battles stage 4 cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rangers great Ron Duguay is battling aggressive stage 4 cancer, prompting his family to issue a heart-wrenching plea for help as the former NHL star pursues additional treatment "in hopes of giving him the best possible chance."

Duguay, 68, first opened up about his health to Page Six, telling the outlet that seeking financial support has been a challenge for him as someone who has used his platform to try to help others.

"I find it extremely hard asking for funds for all these costs I’m going through," he said. "Normally, I’m helping others."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Page Six, Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer more than a year ago and has lost his appendix and gallbladder amid his treatment. Duguay’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to share the details of their father’s condition and his plans to seek additional treatment.

"Our dad has never been someone who asks for help…especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially," the family wrote on the campaign post.

"Because of his cancer, he hasn’t been able to work the way he normally would, yet he continues to fight with everything he has. Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here…and thankfully, it has helped him so far."

The family went on to explain that Duguay is flying from Florida to California every two weeks to receive treatment and that his worsening condition has prompted them to seek "holistic care" in addition to traditional treatment.

"Recently, his cancer numbers have started to rise again, and while he continues his current treatments, we are now exploring additional treatment options outside of the United States in hopes of giving him the best possible chance. These treatments are very expensive and add another layer of financial strain during an already difficult time."

Over $66,000 had been raised as of Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Duguay was one of the Rangers’ most recognizable figures of the late 1970s and early 1980s after getting drafted 13th overall in 1977. He was an instrumental part of the team’s run in the 1979 Stanley Cup Final.

He played in 864 games across an 11-year NHL career, recording 274 goals and 346 assists. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings during that time.