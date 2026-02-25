Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Rangers

Rangers great Ron Duguay's family makes heartbreaking plea as he battles stage 4 cancer

Duguay has been flying from Florida to California for treatment after nearly losing his life during earlier care

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rangers great Ron Duguay is battling aggressive stage 4 cancer, prompting his family to issue a heart-wrenching plea for help as the former NHL star pursues additional treatment "in hopes of giving him the best possible chance."

Duguay, 68, first opened up about his health to Page Six, telling the outlet that seeking financial support has been a challenge for him as someone who has used his platform to try to help others. 

Ron Duguay skates during alumni game

Ron Duguay (10) of the New York Rangers skates during warm-ups prior to the start of the alumni game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 31, 2011. (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I find it extremely hard asking for funds for all these costs I’m going through," he said. "Normally, I’m helping others."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Page Six, Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer more than a year ago and has lost his appendix and gallbladder amid his treatment. Duguay’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to share the details of their father’s condition and his plans to seek additional treatment.

 "Our dad has never been someone who asks for help…especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially," the family wrote on the campaign post. 

"Because of his cancer, he hasn’t been able to work the way he normally would, yet he continues to fight with everything he has. Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here…and thankfully, it has helped him so far."

Ron Duguay attends red carpet event

Ron Duguay attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, on June 11, 2017. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The family went on to explain that Duguay is flying from Florida to California every two weeks to receive treatment and that his worsening condition has prompted them to seek "holistic care" in addition to traditional treatment. 

"Recently, his cancer numbers have started to rise again, and while he continues his current treatments, we are now exploring additional treatment options outside of the United States in hopes of giving him the best possible chance. These treatments are very expensive and add another layer of financial strain during an already difficult time."

Over $66,000 had been raised as of Wednesday. 

Ron Duguay Looks For The Puck

Canadian hockey player Ron Duguay (center) of the New York Rangers in front of the net during a game against the New York Islanders, April 1982. Islanders' Canadian goalkeeper Billy Smith (right) and American defenseman Ken Morrow defend the goal. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Duguay was one of the Rangers’ most recognizable figures of the late 1970s and early 1980s after getting drafted 13th overall in 1977. He was an instrumental part of the team’s run in the 1979 Stanley Cup Final.

He played in 864 games across an 11-year NHL career, recording 274 goals and 346 assists. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings during that time. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Karoline Leavitt's White House photo with Team USA hockey stars ignites online fury over MAGA hat
Karoline Leavitt's White House photo with Team USA hockey stars ignites online fury over MAGA hat

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue