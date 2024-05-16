Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' impacted NFL schedule, league exec reveals

Mike North denied putting the Chiefs in Buffalo during her Toronto shows, though

Ryan Morik
Published
Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is slated to be 152 shows long – it began in March 2023, and isn't ending until this December.

Most of the shows are being played in football and baseball stadiums in North America in order to fit in tens of thousands of people (and large soccer stadiums elsewhere).

In the first few months of the tour, Swift was able to play at football stadiums ahead of the NFL season, but as the tour makes a return to the United States later this year, she'll be in concerts right in the middle of the 2024 football campaign.

Taylor Swift points to the crowd in a sparkly pink outfit during the Eras Tour

NFL vice president of programming Mike North confirmed to Fox Sports that Swift's schedule played a role in the NFL's scheduling. (Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift has shows at each of the homes of the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts in three straight weekends from mid-October to early November.

Uncoincidentally, each of those teams will be on the road while Swift is in town. The Dolphins will be in Indy, the Saints will play an away game against the Chargers, and the Colts will head to Minnesota.

NFL vice president of programming Mike North confirmed to Fox Sports that Swift's schedule played a role in the NFL's scheduling.

Travis Kelce wraps his arm around Taylor Swift at NFL playoffs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have captivated the world as an A-list celebrity couple. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

But the most ironic piece of the schedule came in the sense that Swift will be in Toronto's Rogers Centre from Nov. 14 to 23 for six shows – Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be playing in nearby Buffalo with his Kansas City Chiefs.

North, however, said that is simply just a coincidence.

Swift played in 20 NFL stadiums last year – she famously played a show in Tokyo and then flew directly to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl within a 24-hour span. Rogers Centre is the lone MLB stadium on Swift's tour.

Taylor Swift in a sparkly leotard performs on stage at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift has shows at a trio of NFL stadiums from mid-October to early November. (Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift and Kelce started dating just as the 2023 NFL season was beginning.

