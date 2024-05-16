Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' impacted NFL schedule, league exec reveals

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is slated to be 152 shows long – it began in March 2023, and isn't ending until this December.

Most of the shows are being played in football and baseball stadiums in North America in order to fit in tens of thousands of people (and large soccer stadiums elsewhere).

In the first few months of the tour, Swift was able to play at football stadiums ahead of the NFL season, but as the tour makes a return to the United States later this year, she'll be in concerts right in the middle of the 2024 football campaign.

Swift has shows at each of the homes of the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts in three straight weekends from mid-October to early November.

Uncoincidentally, each of those teams will be on the road while Swift is in town. The Dolphins will be in Indy, the Saints will play an away game against the Chargers, and the Colts will head to Minnesota.

NFL vice president of programming Mike North confirmed to Fox Sports that Swift's schedule played a role in the NFL's scheduling.

But the most ironic piece of the schedule came in the sense that Swift will be in Toronto's Rogers Centre from Nov. 14 to 23 for six shows – Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be playing in nearby Buffalo with his Kansas City Chiefs.

North, however, said that is simply just a coincidence.

Swift played in 20 NFL stadiums last year – she famously played a show in Tokyo and then flew directly to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl within a 24-hour span. Rogers Centre is the lone MLB stadium on Swift's tour.

Swift and Kelce started dating just as the 2023 NFL season was beginning.

