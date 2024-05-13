Taylor Swift fan at Paris concert causes uproar after leaving baby on the floor of venue

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Flocks of Taylor Swift fans had four nights in Paris to enjoy the pop star's illustrious and recently revamped Eras Tour, but an incident at one of the shows has left people shaken and disturbed.

Photographs have circulated online which illustrate a puzzling scene: an infant on the floor of the pit section at Paris La Defense Arena. It appears the baby is not directly on the hard floor but rather on articles of clothing. A person can be seen standing over the child, although it's unclear if that is their parent or guardian.

The "Bad Blood" singer's merchandise and wrist bands are also visible in the pictures. It's unclear what evening this took place.

Social media users voiced their outrage on X, formerly Twitter, ripping whomever brought the child to a Swift concert.

"You belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a taylor swift concert. the lack of common sense is astonishing to me."

"Who the F brings a baby to a concert?"

"Whoever left that baby on the floor of the pit of the Taylor Swift concert needs to have their child taken off them."

"That’s behavior that should warrant CPS removing the child from the home I feel. If there would’ve been a crowd surge when the lights dropped that baby would’ve been a pancake. Because people at a concert aren’t watching for a literal BABY ON THE FLOOR."

"Anything could happen, a medical emergency could happen, someone drunk might have hurt the baby, someone could have accidentally stepped on the baby, I can imagine it’s difficult to pay attention to your child lying on the floor when you’re watching a 3 1/2 hour concert too."

Fans of Swift were quick to defend themselves and the singer, saying one person's poor decision wasn't indicative of how the fans as a whole behaved.

"It wasn’t the whole fandom that brought that child, it was the parents. instead of calling out ‘swifties’ maybe call out the parents that brought the baby to the concert, and put them on the floor in the extremely crowded pit."

"This is not about artists or fanbases in anyway. this is ridiculous and so f---ing dangerous. how irresponsible do u have to be to take a baby to a concert and put it on the floor in ga ???!!

"... that's not Taylor's fault, that's the fault if the irresponsible mother who brought the baby to the stupid concert."

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a communications officer at Paris La Defense Arena clarified the venues' standards.

"Paris La Defense Arena general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders."

A representative for Swift did not immediately provide Fox News Digital with comment about the incident.

For her last show in Paris, Swift had the support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, along with good friend Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who were all seen dancing and enjoying the atmosphere.