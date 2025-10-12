Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and Chiefs with Caitlin Clark for first time since album drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As her album "The Life of a Showgirl" continues to top the charts, Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions.

And Caitlin Clark also made the trip back to Kansas City to enjoy some Chiefs'football alongside one of her favorite music artists.

Swift and Clark were spotted in a suite at the stadium during "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, where Ed Kelce, the future father-in-law of Swift, was also seen. This marks the first time Swift has been to a game to watch Kelce since her album dropped on Oct. 3.

Swift wasn’t present in Jacksonville as the Chiefs fell to the Jaguars on "Monday Night Football," but Donna Kelce, the famous mother of both Travis and Jason Kelce, was seen supporting her future daughter-in-law with a Swift-inspired hat that had various phrases on it related to the pop star while attending the game.

Swift recently spoke about her album on BBC Radio 2 and shut down a question about whether her latest album could be her last as she’s set to get married to the star tight end.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

With Swift committed to her craft, she also loves watching Kelce remain committed to his own. And she seems to enjoy having Clark as company given her own Chiefs fandom.

Clark revealed this summer what she and Swift were seen whispering about in a suite during the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Houston Texans back in January.

"Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football," Clark responded to the question from Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on their "A Touch More" podcast So, I was telling her why they threw a flag or like — but in the best way. Like, I don't even know everything.

"I was just explaining things, but, yeah, that was really fun. I’m a big Chiefs fan. So, getting to spend time with Taylor, and then also Travis [Kelce] played really well that game — the Chiefs won, it was the playoffs."

Clark has noted that Swift "treats everybody with the same amount of kindness," as she told ESPN back in May.

Kelce has had a good start to the 2025 season, his 13th in the NFL, as he has 22 receptions for 243 yards with two touchdowns, including one in the loss to the Jaguars.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

