Travis Kelce's mom wears Taylor Swift-themed hat during Chiefs' game against Jaguars

Donna Kelce was spotted on the sideline before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night at EverBank Stadium, supporting both her son and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Kelce wore a Taylor Swift-inspired hat that had various phrases on it related to the pop star. The main image on the front of that featured Swift in a pair of sunglasses with "1989" over her shades. The words "Shake It Off" and the number "13" were also seen on the white cap.

The doting mother also had "Kansas City" earrings and a necklace featuring her star tight end son’s number, "87," around her neck.

She was also there to see Travis Kelce score his second touchdown of the season. Kelce got the scoring started for Kansas City in the first quarter, though the call on the field was a bit questionable. Officials threw flags on the field and called Kelce’s teammate for offensive pass interference.

Eventually, the officials picked up the flag and the score counted.

Donna Kelce’s appearance also came after Swift released "The Life of a Showgirl."

Swift spoke about her album on BBC Radio 2 and shut down a question about whether her latest album could be her last as she’s set to get married to the star tight end.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

Swift emphasized she's not planning on quitting music anytime soon.

"It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music," she said

"That’s the coolest thing about Travis: he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects," Swift added. "There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’"

The Jaguars won the game, 31-28.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.