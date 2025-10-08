Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's mom wears Taylor Swift-themed hat during Chiefs' game against Jaguars

Travis Kelce scored a touchdown after Swift's album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd Video

Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift yesterday, and Kelce is entering the final year of his contract. Jason McIntyre asks if this is the last hurrah for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donna Kelce was spotted on the sideline before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night at EverBank Stadium, supporting both her son and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Kelce wore a Taylor Swift-inspired hat that had various phrases on it related to the pop star. The main image on the front of that featured Swift in a pair of sunglasses with "1989" over her shades. The words "Shake It Off" and the number "13" were also seen on the white cap.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donna Kelce looks on

Donna Kelce looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 6, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.  (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift-themed hat on top of Donna Kelce's hat

Donna Kelce's Taylor Swift-themed hat during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 6, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The doting mother also had "Kansas City" earrings and a necklace featuring her star tight end son’s number, "87," around her neck. 

She was also there to see Travis Kelce score his second touchdown of the season. Kelce got the scoring started for Kansas City in the first quarter, though the call on the field was a bit questionable. Officials threw flags on the field and called Kelce’s teammate for offensive pass interference.

Eventually, the officials picked up the flag and the score counted.

Donna Kelce’s appearance also came after Swift released "The Life of a Showgirl."

SOFI STADIUM HAWK STOLEN DURING RAMS GAME LOCATED, SECOND HAWK REMAINS MISSING

Donna Kelce in Jacksonville for the game

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, looks on with her Taylor Swift hat before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Swift spoke about her album on BBC Radio 2 and shut down a question about whether her latest album could be her last as she’s set to get married to the star tight end.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

Swift emphasized she's not planning on quitting music anytime soon.

"It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music," she said

"That’s the coolest thing about Travis: he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects," Swift added. "There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’"

Donna Kelce watches warmups

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars won the game, 31-28.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue