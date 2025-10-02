Emotional Kylie Kelce opens up about miscarriage, which she found out about on husband Jason's birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, which prompted Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, to open up about her miscarriage.

Despite the miscarriage happening well before they welcomed any of their four children, Kelce had to pause multiple times to keep her composure when discussing the traumatic memory.

"I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it's OK," Kelce said on her podcast.

Kelce said they told Jason's parents in London while the Philadelphia Eagles were there for a game, and they surprised Travis Kelce in Cleveland "with little baby booties."

However, when Kylie went to "what was supposed to be" her 13-week appointment, there was no heartbeat detected.

"We made it a point to surprise Jason's mom and dad when we were there by pretending to take a photo and telling them that we were expecting," she recalled.

"We surprised Jason's mom and dad with a video. We also surprised Jason's Aunt Judy and his grandmother, Grandma Mary. When we were in Cleveland, we surprised Travis with little baby booties. All of these interactions were recorded for memory purposes."

Kelce said she knew right away she had suffered a miscarriage despite nurses holding out hope.

"It felt like everything went into slow motion. And they could not find the baby on the Doppler. … I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn't a heartbeat. You didn't find one because there isn't one,'" Kelce said.

To make matters worse, it all occurred on her husband's birthday.

"It was a s----- day, because it was Jason's birthday," she said. "I called my mom and told her that I couldn't tell Jason because it was his birthday, which seems very silly. It seems very silly because, obviously, I'm going to tell my husband what happened. And I did. And it was hard for both of us."

Kelce also said she has felt the aftereffects of the miscarriage.

"Having had that experience then messed with my brain for every consecutive pregnancy. So for [6-year-old] Wyatt, we did not share that we were pregnant until I was after 20 weeks. For consecutive pregnancies, I waited till I was at least 16 weeks. I Googled almost every week what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive, which sounds really dark. I literally did it for [6-month-old daughter] Finn," Kelce said.

"For people who are still in their journey and haven't gotten over the hump of getting to meet the tiny humans that you're making, I'm so sorry. For people who have experienced loss and have still gotten to meet their tiny humans, I am also sorry, because it doesn't not hurt," she continued.

"The thing that helped me through it was talking about it. … It never leaves you."

The Kelces had each of their four girls from October 2019 through March 2025.

