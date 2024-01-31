Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift frenzy 'great for football,' former NFL stars say

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman both concluded Swift is helping the sport

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taylor Swift has been the main focus of Super Bowl chatter over the last few days as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare to meet for the Lombardi Trophy.

All Swift has done is support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as their relationship has blossomed before NFL fans and and Swifties.

Despite social media chatter that may suggest otherwise, a couple of former NFL legends say the pop star is good for the league. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski

Julian Edelman (11) of the New England Patriots talks to Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field Oct. 29, 2018, in Buffalo. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

"I think it’s great for football, man," former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. "I don’t think it’s overblown at all. She’s there supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s one of the best players in the game. 

"Just unbelievable how he is showing up in these playoffs, making those extremely huge plays these last two games. And that’s why the Chiefs are moving on because Travis Kelce has stepped up to another level. And the same with the defense. It’s great for the game, man – just overall."

ROB GRONKOWSKI, JULIAN EDELMAN END DEBATE WHEN IT COMES TO BUFFALO WINGS

Taylor hugs Travis

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman, Gronkowski’s former teammate with the Patriots, agreed.

"I think it’s great for the game," the wide receiver added. "Anytime you make our game bigger, it’s a plus. I love football, and I love the NFL. They’ve given us so much. That Taylor bump is real now. I went to the concert. I got a 7-year-old daughter. And so it’s pretty cool."

The Swift influence is definitely there. She’s been sporting Chiefs gear at games at Arrowhead Stadium and even wore a jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.

TRAVIS KELCE ON BEING 'IN LOVE' WITH TAYLOR SWIFT: 'IT'S A BEAUTIFUL THING'

Chiefs fans with cutouts

Chiefs fans wave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cutouts at Arrowhead Stadium. (Sam Greene/USA Today Network)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL said Tuesday the wild-card round through the conference championships averaged 38.5 million viewers with 120.4 million total viewers watching the AFC and NFC championship games. They were the most watched playoffs on record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.