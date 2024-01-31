Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman end debate when it comes to Buffalo wings

Former New England Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman ended the debate on Wednesday – Buffalo wings should only come with a bone in them.

The Super Bowl champions teamed up with Bounty for their new campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. As Gronkowski and Edelman were great wingmen with each other on the legendary Patriots teams, they hope the paper towel brand can be the wingman for fans going to town on wings this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked to clarify their favorite type of wing, Gronkowski was clear.

"I’m from Buffalo, so I know my wings and this is a Buffalo wing right here," he told Fox News Digital as he took a bite of a wing. "You gotta have the bone in the wing if you really want to count it as a Buffalo wing.

"A true wing has a bone in it, baby."

PATRICK MAHOMES CRASHES TRAVIS KELCE APPEARANCE ON 'THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW,' COMMENTS ON JUSTIN TUCKER INCIDENT

Edelman said that a boneless wing was just a nugget. They both told Fox News Digital they were a fan of nuggets, but wings had to have the bone in them for them to be considered.

The former wide receiver joked that sometimes he had to break out the Bounty for clean up for his wingman.

"Always picking up the best messes left by these wings. Sometimes I gotta rub down Rob’s big ‘ol mouth," he told Fox News Digital. "He does the ‘Garfield’ where he just puts the whole wing in and pulls it out with just a bone."

The National Chicken Council estimated last year that Americans were set to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings for last year’s Super Bowl. If this year’s game is as close as last year’s game, there might be even more eaten through Feb. 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.