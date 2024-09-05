Taylor Swift to appear at Chiefs-Ravens Week 1 opener: report

Taylor Swift’s NFL era will reportedly carry on Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2024 season.

Swift will be there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team as they start to pursue a third consecutive championship, The Athletic reported, citing a source briefed on security arrangements at the stadium.

As word trickled out that Swift and Kelce were dating, she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs against the Chicago Bears. Since then, she’s been ingrained in the organization and in the NFL. Swift was at multiple games throughout the season and showed up their win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Rumors swirled days before the game about Swift and Kelce breaking up at the end of September after a document surfaced online. Kelce’s reps denied that a plan existed and that lawyers were going to be involved.

The pop star showing up the game would certainly help put the rumors to bed.

"She had just been so open to learning the game," Kelce said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to her music and even the releases and the music videos and everything.

"She’s just so detailed and a part of it, that I think she was just curious about the profession."

Swift will be on tour this season, so it appears she won’t be at every game, but her stamp of approval may be on some plays in the playbook. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both suggested she came up with some plays.

"She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. So we’ll see if they can make coach (Andy) Reid’s office," Kelce said.

The Chiefs take on the Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.