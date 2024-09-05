Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift to appear at Chiefs-Ravens Week 1 opener: report

Swift has been at Chiefs games since early last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The 2024/25 NFL Season is about to kick off with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens. Colin Cowherd discusses his Super Bowl bubble and if the Ravens and Chiefs still belong inside it.

Taylor Swift’s NFL era will reportedly carry on Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2024 season.

Swift will be there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team as they start to pursue a third consecutive championship, The Athletic reported, citing a source briefed on security arrangements at the stadium.

Taylor Swift in a white tank top and red jacket makes a thumbs up as she stands in a suite next to Donna Kelce in a Travis Kelce Chiefs jersey

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors when she attended his Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. She was featured prominently on television. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

As word trickled out that Swift and Kelce were dating, she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs against the Chicago Bears. Since then, she’s been ingrained in the organization and in the NFL. Swift was at multiple games throughout the season and showed up their win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Rumors swirled days before the game about Swift and Kelce breaking up at the end of September after a document surfaced online. Kelce’s reps denied that a plan existed and that lawyers were going to be involved.

The pop star showing up the game would certainly help put the rumors to bed.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S MAN TRAVIS KELCE ISN'T BOTHERED BY BEING CALLED ARM CANDY: 'COMES WITH THE TERRITORY'

Taylor Swift at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"She had just been so open to learning the game," Kelce said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to her music and even the releases and the music videos and everything. 

"She’s just so detailed and a part of it, that I think she was just curious about the profession."

Swift will be on tour this season, so it appears she won’t be at every game, but her stamp of approval may be on some plays in the playbook. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both suggested she came up with some plays.

"She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. So we’ll see if they can make coach (Andy) Reid’s office," Kelce said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The Chiefs take on the Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.