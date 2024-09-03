Travis Kelce's PR firm calls lawyers as document with exact date for Taylor Swift breakup goes viral: report

Rumors that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift was planned swirled around after an alleged contract with an exact date they would break up began appearing online.

A document from Full Scope PR, a Los Angeles-based firm, began circulating on social media – first on Reddit -- with a split-up date of Sept. 28 for Kelce and Swift. It also appeared to outline a plan for how to handle the reaction to the break-up, including allowing "the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity."

According to The Daily Mail, Kelce’s reps have denied any such plans to break up with Swift later this month.

A spokesman from Full Scope told The Daily Mail that the document was "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

'We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,' Full Scope added.

Full Scope PR, one of Kelce’s agents, Michael Simon, and A&A management, a group that also represents him, have not responded to requests for comment by Fox News Digital.

The document in question points out three key messages: "Respect and Privacy," "Professional Focus," and "Personal Growth." There is also an example of a public statement, which reads, "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful considerations. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time."

The statement would allegedly be sent to major outlets "to ensure broad coverage."

As for "Respect and Privacy," the documents make sure to emphasize "that the breakup was a mutual decision made with respect for each other’s personal lives."

In terms of "Personal Growth," the PR firm allegedly wants it framed as the breakup being "a natural part of life and an opportunity for personal evolution."

"Share how Kelce is focusing on personal development, self-improvement, and resilience," the document read.

On a different page, the document also breaks down media interviews with various sports and lifestyle outlets, where the focus would be "Kelce’s recent sports achievements and future goals," while emphasizing "his respect for Taylor Swift and the mutual decision to part ways."

Kelce and Swift confirmed their romance together in September 2023, as Swift attended her first of many Chiefs games in Kansas City. They have been going strong ever since, from Swift traveling from a tour date in Japan to Las Vegas to watch Kelce win the Super Bowl, to the star tight end being spotted at numerous concerts this offseason around the globe.

Kelce and the Chiefs begin their 2024 NFL regular season on Thursday, as they face the Baltimore Ravens at home to kick off the new year.

Meanwhile, Swift continues her shows on the "Eras Tour," next month in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18.

