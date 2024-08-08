Tara Davis-Woodhall captures first Olympic gold of career in women's long jump

The United States has captured another gold in track and field after Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women’s long jump at 7.10 meters.

Davis-Woodhall, egging on the crowd with a "Skol" clap during her jumps, defeated the reigning gold medalist in the event, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, and the rest of the field to secure her firstOlympic medal.

Davis-Woodhall, 25, was a frontrunner for the event after winning gold at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Budapest earlier this year.

She didn’t disappoint, and after her final jump, Davis-Woodhall fell back into the sand and took in the moment. She also ran to her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, and they shared an emotional embrace after the victory.

Mihambo took silver in the event with a jump of 6.98, while Team USA’s Jasmine Moore had bronze secured with a jump of 6.96. Moore also won bronze in the triple jump at Stade de France.

This long jump performance from Davis-Woodhall is better than her Toyko Olympics results, where she finished sixth.

However, while some may view that as a poor outing, she viewed it differently when looking back recently.

"I did not expect to be in Toyko," Davis-Woodhall told Citius Mag. "I was a college kid out there just jumping for fun."

There were more expectations this time, and Davis-Woodhall didn’t disappoint despite dealing with a bone bruise in her heel she said she’s still dealing with.

Davis-Woodhall overcame the adversity and can now call herself an Olympic champion to go along with her many career accomplishments.

