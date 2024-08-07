Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

USA's Quincy Hall comes from behind to win gold in Olympic men's 400-meter final

It's the US' first gold in the event since 2008

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Quincy Hall came from behind to win the men's 400m final for his very first Olympic gold medal.

It's the United States' first gold in the event since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 - it was the second year in a row the USA had swept the podium.

It's the first medal for the United States since Merritt earned bronze in 2016.

Quincy Hall

Quincy Hall of Team United States competes during the Men's 400m Semi-Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Hall finished the race in 43.40 seconds, a personal best - he was 0.37 seconds off world-record time.

He was in fourth place as he entered the straightaway, and by the looks of his face, he was going to give it 110%.

Quincy Hall running

Quincy Hall of Team United States competes in the Men's 400m Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Hall did not take the lead until just mere meters away from the finish line, but it was enough to earn the title.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished just 0.04 seconds behind Hall to settle for silver, while Zambia's Muzala Samukonga won bronze with a time of 43.74.

It's the fourth individual gold medal for the United States in track and field, joining Noah Lyles (100M), Cole Hocker (1500M), and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Despite the recent drought, It's the 20th gold medal won by the United States in Olympics history - Michael Johnson (1996, 2000) is the only person to ever win the event twice.

Quincy Hall with flag

Quincy Hall of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men's 400m Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old finished in third in the world championships last year, but was a part of the gold-medal winning 4x400m relay team at the event.

