USA's Quincy Hall comes from behind to win gold in Olympic men's 400-meter final

Quincy Hall came from behind to win the men's 400m final for his very first Olympic gold medal.

It's the United States' first gold in the event since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 - it was the second year in a row the USA had swept the podium.

It's the first medal for the United States since Merritt earned bronze in 2016.

Hall finished the race in 43.40 seconds, a personal best - he was 0.37 seconds off world-record time.

He was in fourth place as he entered the straightaway, and by the looks of his face, he was going to give it 110%.

Hall did not take the lead until just mere meters away from the finish line, but it was enough to earn the title.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished just 0.04 seconds behind Hall to settle for silver, while Zambia's Muzala Samukonga won bronze with a time of 43.74.

It's the fourth individual gold medal for the United States in track and field, joining Noah Lyles (100M), Cole Hocker (1500M), and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Despite the recent drought, It's the 20th gold medal won by the United States in Olympics history - Michael Johnson (1996, 2000) is the only person to ever win the event twice.

The 26-year-old finished in third in the world championships last year, but was a part of the gold-medal winning 4x400m relay team at the event.

