NFL great and Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dead at 91

Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen has died, his family announced in a statement released by the Washington Commanders on Friday. He was 91.

Jurgensen’s cause of death is not known. He spent 11 seasons with the then-Washington Redskins and seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen," Jurgensen’s family said in a statement.

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton. But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family."

"He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues, and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built."

Jurgenson began his career with the Eagles and was the starter for three seasons. He led the NFL in passing yards in both 1961 and 1962. In 1961, he threw for 3,723 yards with 32 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, throwing the most touchdowns and interceptions in the NFL that season.

In 1962, he threw for 3,261 yards with 22 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His 26 interceptions are still an Eagles team record.

With Washington, Jurgenson made four of his five career Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in passing for three seasons with the Redskins and led the NFL with the most touchdown passes thrown in 1967, with 31.

Following his playing career, Jurgenson went to the team’s broadcast booth and spent 38 seasons as an analyst before retiring in August 2018.

"Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football. He was a brilliant leader, Hall of Fame quarterback, and had one of the best arms the game has ever seen. After his career on the field, Sonny’s voice became a fixture of Washington Sundays for decades, shaping the way generations of fans experienced the game," Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement.

"For me, Sonny was the embodiment of what it means to don the Burgundy and Gold: tough, smart, and endlessly devoted to this franchise and its fans. He was a giant of the game and a beloved part of our team’s identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him."

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Jurgensen is in the Commanders’ Ring of Honor and Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

Jurgensen ranks in the top 40 in NFL history in career passing touchdowns (255) and interceptions (189).

"We are comforted by the knowledge that he brought joy to so many. This weekend as we enjoy the game that he loved so much, join us and raise a glass, share a story and a smile, as we celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who was, to us, the greatest of all time," Jurgensen’s family said in the statement.

