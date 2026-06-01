MLW star Shotzi to take part in Battle for the Brave event, auction battle helmet to support Tunnel to Towers

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Major League Wrestling star Shotzi will be among the stars who will compete in the Battle for the Brave event on Saturday, which will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The charity wrestling showcase, being run by pro wrestling couple, Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo, will take place in Rahway, New Jersey, and feature several high-profile wrestlers and matches.

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Shotzi told Fox News Digital in a recent interview she was going to donate a piece of gear to be put up for auction to help support the charity.

"Not only is the match card insane. It’s just gonna be a really killer show," she said. "They’re doing a really great job at promoting and raising money. I’m actually going to raffle off a helmet for the charity as well. All proceeds for that helmet, it’ll be a special helmet that I wear at that show, and it’ll be raffled off to contribute.

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"That’ll be my little contribution to everything that they’ve been working for. Hats off to Deonna and Steve for putting all of that together."

Shotzi will team with Priscilla Kelly, who she beat on "MLW Fusion" on Saturday, to go up against Emily Jaye and Tiara James.

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Maclin, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Richard Holliday, Amazing Red, Rich Swann, Megan Bayne and others will also be on the card.

The Hardys released a statement to Fox News Digital last month about their participation.

"My brother and I are both very excited to be headlining Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo's very special Tunnel to Towers event. Tunnel to Towers is a very special organization that helps take care of people who have been injured on the job protecting us - people like the military, first responders and police," the Hardys said. "We are very grateful for all of these people's services and efforts in keeping us all safe and healthy. We look forward to raising as much money as we possibly can."

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The event begins at 7 p.m. ET at the Rahway Rec Center.