SummerSlam Night 2 sees Cody Rhodes top John Cena for the WWE title, Brock Lesnar return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SummerSlam Night 2 put a cap on an incredible weekend for WWE that started with Seth Rollins cashing in to win the World Heavyweight Championship and ended with a slugfest between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

WWE champions were put to the test on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and a lot of them were up to the challenge.

Read below to see how the rest of SummerSlam played out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Naomi def. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for Women’s World Championship

Naomi entered a very difficult match against two of the top women’s wrestlers in the world and left MetLife Stadium the champion still.

Naomi held on to Ripley’s tights and picked up the pin in an incredible match to kick off SummerSlam. Both Ripley and Sky were left in disbelief as Naomi scampered away with the championship.

Wyatt Sicks retain WWE Tag Championship

The tables, ladders and chairs match between six tag teams delivered in a big way at SummerSlam. There were a ton of bodies going through tables, even Candice LeRae saw action and was sent through a ladder.

As the carnage subsided, Joe Gacy was able to race up the ladder and grab the tag team belts to bring the gold back to the Wyatt Sicks family.

Gacy and Dexter Lumis have made it clear that they are the cream of the crop in the tag-team division on the SmackDown roster.

WYATT SICKS RETAIN WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP IN WILD TLC MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM

Becky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria for Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch tried her best to really hurt Lyra Valkyria and make sure she never challenges for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again in their no disqualification match.

But it was Bayley, who interfered in the match, who ended up delivering the final blow that sent Valkyria into the Manhandle Slam from Lynch.

Lynch pinned Valkyria to pick up the victory.

Solo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to retain United States Championship

Jacob Fatu was outmatched even with Solo Sikoa’s My Family Tree members having to fight a cage to get involved in the match.

With distractions about, Fatu took his eyes off of Sikoa and paid the price for it. Sikoa was able to slip out of the cage and win the match via escape.

Fatu got some revenge on his vials but he left without the title.

Dominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio continued the trend of champions retaining their titles with a victory over A.J. Styles late in the night at SummerSlam.

Sure, he needed to hit Styles with his actual boot to do it, but Mysterio has proven to be a successful intercontinental champion so far. He’s defended it in every match since winning it at WrestleMania.

More gold could be on the way for the son of Rey Mysterio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cody Rhodes def. John Cena in street fight to win Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on one last classic matchup. The two fought all over MetLife Stadium, were put through tables and brought some violence into their meeting putting both of their bodies on the line.

Rhodes, however, would get the best of Cena, and win the match and the title. The two embraced in a pass-the-torch moment.

As Cena said farewell to the fans, Brock Lesnar’s music hit.