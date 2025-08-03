Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WWE

SummerSlam Night 2 sees Cody Rhodes top John Cena for the WWE title, Brock Lesnar return

Most of the champions retained their titles, except John Cena

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SummerSlam Night 2 put a cap on an incredible weekend for WWE that started with Seth Rollins cashing in to win the World Heavyweight Championship and ended with a slugfest between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

WWE champions were put to the test on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and a lot of them were up to the challenge.

Read below to see how the rest of SummerSlam played out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Naomi def. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for Women’s World Championship

Naomi retains the title

Naomi retains the WWE Women's World Championship Title belt during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Naomi entered a very difficult match against two of the top women’s wrestlers in the world and left MetLife Stadium the champion still.

Naomi held on to Ripley’s tights and picked up the pin in an incredible match to kick off SummerSlam. Both Ripley and Sky were left in disbelief as Naomi scampered away with the championship.

Wyatt Sicks retain WWE Tag Championship

Wyatt Sicks win the title

Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross Celebrate winning during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

The tables, ladders and chairs match between six tag teams delivered in a big way at SummerSlam. There were a ton of bodies going through tables, even Candice LeRae saw action and was sent through a ladder.

As the carnage subsided, Joe Gacy was able to race up the ladder and grab the tag team belts to bring the gold back to the Wyatt Sicks family.

Gacy and Dexter Lumis have made it clear that they are the cream of the crop in the tag-team division on the SmackDown roster.

WYATT SICKS RETAIN WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP IN WILD TLC MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM

Becky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria for Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch torments Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch in action against Lyra Valkyria during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Becky Lynch tried her best to really hurt Lyra Valkyria and make sure she never challenges for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again in their no disqualification match.

But it was Bayley, who interfered in the match, who ended up delivering the final blow that sent Valkyria into the Manhandle Slam from Lynch.

Lynch pinned Valkyria to pick up the victory.

Solo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to retain United States Championship

Jacob Fatu was outmatched even with Solo Sikoa’s My Family Tree members having to fight a cage to get involved in the match.

With distractions about, Fatu took his eyes off of Sikoa and paid the price for it. Sikoa was able to slip out of the cage and win the match via escape.

Fatu got some revenge on his vials but he left without the title.

Dominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio continued the trend of champions retaining their titles with a victory over A.J. Styles late in the night at SummerSlam.

Sure, he needed to hit Styles with his actual boot to do it, but Mysterio has proven to be a successful intercontinental champion so far. He’s defended it in every match since winning it at WrestleMania.

More gold could be on the way for the son of Rey Mysterio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cody Rhodes def. John Cena in street fight to win Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena and Cody Rhodes in the ring

John Cena congratulates Cody Rhodes after Rhodes won and became the WWE Undisputed Champion during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on one last classic matchup. The two fought all over MetLife Stadium, were put through tables and brought some violence into their meeting putting both of their bodies on the line.

Rhodes, however, would get the best of Cena, and win the match and the title. The two embraced in a pass-the-torch moment.

As Cena said farewell to the fans, Brock Lesnar’s music hit.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.