Becky Lynch retains Women's Intercontinental Championship in hardcore No DQ match at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Becky Lynch previously made history at MetLife Stadium when she became a part of the first WrestleMania main event to feature female competitors.

On Sunday, she was able to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in an all-out brawl. Lynch’s win meant Valkyria could never challenge for the title again as long as Lynch was the champion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The match was a slugfest from the beginning. Valkyria, who had drawn the fury of Lynch for weeks on end after losing the women’s tag team titles., started off with flying fists. But one miscue allowed Lynch to take advantage. The two took the fight to the outside and Lynch and Valkyria got extreme with weapons in hand.

Valkyria and Lynch were using every inch of the outside space. At one point, Valkyria even tossed Lynch into the still photographer. But the challenger took her eyes off Lynch for one second and the champ took advantage. She pulled out a chain and wrapped it around her face and started to take a more methodical approach to the match.

She brought Valkyria back into the ring and laid the beatdown. Lynch then found a toolbox and a chair after already slapping her opponent with a kendo stick. The fight began to get more vicious from there. A chair shot and a toolbox driven into Valkyria’s face was next.

Lynch pulled a zip tie out of the toolbox and Valkyria’s hands together. With nowhere to go, Valkyria also had to eat a wrench from Lynch as well.

SETH ROLLINS PULLS OFF THE HEIST OF THE SUMMER, LEAVES SUMMERSLAM AS WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

But even as Lynch delivered the smackdown, Valkyria kept kicking out of the pin. There was still fight in Valkyria throughout the match. Her resilience showed up and it was overmatched, at least for a few minutes. With her hands still tied, she hit a no-hand moonsault on Lynch.

It appeared Lynch was going to go back on the offensive but after she tossed Valkyria outside of the ring, she disappeared. Lynch went looking for her but she was nowhere to found. She looked underneath the ring and found herself getting sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

Valkyria was able to get her hands untied with the few seconds she had alone. She was pulling out all the stops and hit the Nightwing off the steel steps and onto the floor. Still, they were outside of the ring and no pin attempt was made.

Somehow, it got more brutal from there. Lynch put Valkyria in between a chair and did some damage. Just as she was going to hit a defenseless Valkyria with a crowbar, Bayley appeared and took it out of her hands. Bayley was nearly goaded into hitting Valkyria with the crowbar.

But Bayley and Lynch started to brawl. Bayley yelled at Lynch, "You took everything from me."

Just as Lynch was using a table to pick herself back up, Valkyria got up and came out of nowhere to drop Lynch through it.

Valkyria was about to wrap up the match. Bayley got back on top of the apron and accidentally hit Valkyria with a steel chain. Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam and pinned Valkyria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lynch’s hand was raised at the end.