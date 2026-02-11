Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic medalist's ex speaks out after he reveals infidelity following event: 'Hard to forgive'

Sturla Holm Laegreid volunteered information about his personal life

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The former girlfriend of Norwegian Olympic medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid spoke out after the biathlete lamented his transgressions following an event at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Laegreid volunteered that he cheated on the woman three months into their six-month relationship. She didn’t appear to be open to taking him back as she spoke to a Norwegian media outlet.

Sturla Holm Laegreid reacts after the bonze medal

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

"It is hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world. I did not choose to end up in this situation and it hurts to have to be in it. We have been in contact and he is aware of my views on this," she told VG.

"(I am grateful) to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am."

The woman asked the outlet to remain anonymous.

The Norwegian biathlete snatched a bronze medal in the biathlon event. He fought back tears as he shared "the biggest mistake" of his life.

"There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her," Laegreid told NRK in Norway.

Sturla Holm Laegreid holds the bronze

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, poses with the bronze medal for the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

"I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life."

Laegreid referred to the woman as his "gold medal in my life." He was actually part of the relay team that took gold at the Beijing Olympics.

But instead of celebrating Tuesday, he was distraught, crying and hugging friends after the race. During a news conference, he explained why he decided to tell the world about his personal situation on the broadcast.

"It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that's how we make life," he told a room full of journalists. "So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not."

"There are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her," he added. "Sport has taken a slightly different place in my life the last few days. Yes, I wish I could share it with her."

In a separate media availability, Laegreid seemed to regret giving the interview, as he felt he may have upstaged gold medal winner Johan-Olav Botn, his Norwegian teammate.

Sturla Holm Laegreid competes in biathlon

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, competes in the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

"Now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day. Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. So yeah, I don't know. I was, I'm a bit, I don't know ... I'm not really here mentally. So yeah, we will see what happens."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

