Stephen A Smith says there is 'no excuse' for 'biological men' competing in women's sports

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Outspoken ESPN star Stephen A. Smith took a clear position in the ongoing debate about transgender athletes' participation in girls and women's sports.

"Biological men should not be competing against biological girls in sports, period," Smith said during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" after the Olympics' policy on transgender women was mentioned.

"What about protecting the young ladies? Young ladies going up against biological men — biological men — there is no excuse for that."

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Smith then mentioned former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

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"Lia Thomas, for example, was a male, and he was ranked over 400th in the world. … And then he became a she. … And No. 1. Well … does it really take an Einstein to realize that there’s something wrong with that picture?"

Smith has previously spoken about his views on transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports, including during a February 2025 Radio Row interview ahead of that year's Super Bowl.

"So, that’s how I look at it. LGBTQ rights and all that stuff, I’m in full support of that, but when transgender athletes — men — are transitioning to women and they’re competing in female sports, that’s a different animal to me," he said.

"That’s not just about LGBTQ rights. That’s about preying on the rights of females out there everywhere who were born female, and they’re at a decided disadvantage."

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Those comments from Smith surfaced around the same time in 2025 when President Donald Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, which directed federal agencies to interpret Title IX based on biological sex at birth.

The NCAA complied with Trump’s executive order and changed its policy.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

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