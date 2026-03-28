Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sports

Stephen A Smith says there is 'no excuse' for 'biological men' competing in women's sports

Trans women are excluded from Olympic women’s events under a new IOC eligibility policy

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Olympics announces ban on biological men in women's sporting events starting in 2028 Video

Olympics announces ban on biological men in women's sporting events starting in 2028

The International Olympic Committee bans biological men from women's sporting events starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outspoken ESPN star Stephen A. Smith took a clear position in the ongoing debate about transgender athletes' participation in girls and women's sports.

"Biological men should not be competing against biological girls in sports, period," Smith said during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" after the Olympics' policy on transgender women was mentioned.

"What about protecting the young ladies? Young ladies going up against biological men — biological men — there is no excuse for that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen A. Smith on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

Stephen A. Smith joined Bill Maher on the March 27 episode of "Real Time," discussing politics and who could potentially lead both parties going forward. (Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube)

Smith then mentioned former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

OLYMPIANS REACT TO THE IOC'S POLICY CHANGE TO PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS

"Lia Thomas, for example, was a male, and he was ranked over 400th in the world. … And then he became a she. … And No. 1. Well … does it really take an Einstein to realize that there’s something wrong with that picture?"

Sadie Schreiner with a trans flag

Sadie Schreiner puts a transgender flag in her hair before heading to the awards stand after finishing third in the finals of the 200-meter race at the 2024 NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium May 25, 2024, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Smith has previously spoken about his views on transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports, including during a February 2025 Radio Row interview ahead of that year's Super Bowl.

"So, that’s how I look at it. LGBTQ rights and all that stuff, I’m in full support of that, but when transgender athletes — men — are transitioning to women and they’re competing in female sports, that’s a different animal to me," he said.

"That’s not just about LGBTQ rights. That’s about preying on the rights of females out there everywhere who were born female, and they’re at a decided disadvantage."

Stephen A. Smith on field before Cowboys-Cardinals game.

Stephen A. Smith (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those comments from Smith surfaced around the same time in 2025 when President Donald Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, which directed federal agencies to interpret Title IX based on biological sex at birth.

The NCAA complied with Trump’s executive order and changed its policy.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue