Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

ESPN star Stephen A Smith makes stance on trans inclusion in women's sports clear

Trump signed an executive order prohibiting trans inclusion in women's sports

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
DOE probing athletic associations over transgender athlete policies Video

DOE probing athletic associations over transgender athlete policies

OutKick host Riley Gaines and former NCAA swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler react to pushback to President Donald Trump's agenda as Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon is set to testify in her Senate confirmation hearing.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith made his stance on trans inclusion in girls and women’s sports clear during an interview on radio row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Smith appeared in an interview for Bloomberg last week to talk about his political aspirations. The clip was published on Saturday. He said he considered himself to be a "centrist" when it came to political leanings, but when it came to trans athletes playing in women’s sports, that’s where he took a different line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sadie Schreiner with a trans flag

Sadie Schreiner holds a transgender flag after finishing third in the finals of the 200m race at the NCAA DIII outdoor track and field championships on May 25, 2024. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"So that’s how I look at it. LGBTQ rights and all that stuff, I’m in full support of that, but when transgender athletes, men are transitioning to women and they’re competing in female sports, that’s a different animal to me," he said.

"That’s not just about LGBTQ rights. That’s about prying on the rights of females out there everywhere who were born female, and they’re at a decided disadvantage."

Smith’s stance came as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bar transgender athletes from competing against women and girls.

CA LAWMAKERS INTRODUCE BILL PROTECTING GIRLS FROM TRANS ATHLETES AFTER STATE REFUSES TO FOLLOW TRUMP'S ORDER

Stephen A Smith at Clippers arena

Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The NCAA followed Trump’s executive order and changed its policy.

Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick for education secretary, also said she didn’t believe trans athletes should compete against women and girls in sports.

"I do not believe that biological boys should be able to compete against girls in sports, and I think now that certainly not only have the people spoken, because that was something that Trump ran very heavily on, but I believe the court has spoken," McMahon said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump signs the executive order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls and women’s bathrooms," as important to them. And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.