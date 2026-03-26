Olympians react to the IOC policy change to protect women's sports

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It was a day of Olympic history.

After the International Olympic Committee updated its policies to prevent biological males from competing in women's sports, multiple Olympians have come forward to give their reactions to the change.

Several Olympians, including gold medalists, have shared their thoughts on the new policy with Fox News Digital.

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Kaillie Humphries, three-time Olympic gold medal women's bobsled athlete for US and Canada

"Today is a great day for women’s sports, and a big win in the Olympic world. By implementing the sex testing, it will allow for fair competition. It used to happen years ago, and by bringing it back it will protect the women’s category. I think it’s very fitting that LA28 will be the games to protect women’s sports, as it’s something that our president has advocated for," Humphries told Fox News Digital.

Donna de Varona, three-time Olympic gold medal women's swimmer for the US

"With the election of Christie Coventry and Olympic Champion and her decision to appoint another woman to lead the medical commission. It was informative that the IOC decided to go outside to reach researchers to base this opinion on science and fairness. And it's the right decision," de Varona told Fox News Digital. "Really science and research is how this decision was based. I mean, I basically think everyone should have an opportunity in sport but in the Olympic arena, it's a zero-sum game."

MyKayla Skinner, US silver medal gymnast at Tokyo 2020

"The best news! About time!" Skinner told Fox News Digital.

Katie Uhlaender, US skeleton athlete, five-time Olympian

"This is huge for women’s sport. For years, female athletes have asked for clarity, consistency, and fairness in competition. Not politics. Not ambiguity. Just clear standards that protect the integrity of the category we train our entire lives to compete in. Sport only works when rules are applied consistently and athletes can trust them," Uhlaender told Fox News Digital.

"Progress doesn’t come from avoiding hard conversations, it comes from addressing them with courage. Thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen, who protected women’s sport."

Tyler Clary, US gold medal swimmer at London 2012

"This is a long-overdue return to common sense, and the IOC deserves credit for taking a clear stand. At the elite level, fairness matters—and protecting the women’s category based on biological reality is essential to preserving it," Clary told Fox News Digital.

"As an Olympian, I didn’t dedicate my life to competing on a manipulated playing field—one tilted and disguised as inclusion. Women’s sport exists because biological differences matter—strength, power, and muscle developed through male puberty aren’t erased, and pretending otherwise erases us. Fairness isn’t controversial. Let little girls dream of gold — not allow those dreams to be lost or tarnished."

Maciej Czyzowicz, Poland Olympic gold medal pentathlete at Barcelona 1992



"Better late than never. This decision by the IOC is a big step in the right direction. After all, it has long been known that one cannot change one’s sex, and if someone was born a man, then even if they start wearing women’s clothing, they will still remain a man. Besides, there are significant differences between the two sexes in terms of strength and speed, which puts female athletes at a disadvantage right from the start,"Czyzowicz told Fox News Digital.

"So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe.I believe this decision protects women’s sports, specifically by preventing transgender athletes from competing against biological women."

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Inga Thompson, US women's cyclist, three-time Olympian

"If men are allowed to compete in women’s sports, in time, women will be erased from ever having opportunities to even compete at the Olympic level. You will have two categories in the Olympics. DSD/trans and the men’s category. Sex testing worked very well and was non-intrusive. A simple buccal cheek swab once in your lifetime," Thompson told Fox News Digital.

Nancy Hogshead, three-time US Olympic gold medal swimmer

"Playing sport is a human right. Today’s IOC announcement affirms that principle of inclusion and diversity. All athletes are to compete in their category; their weight, age, ability category, and now, their sex category. On behalf of women in sport, thank you for your leadership, IOC," Hogshead said in a statement.

Martina Navratilova, women's tennis legend and Olympian at 2004 Athens

"Welcome news today from the IOC. People who adopt different gender identities, such as transgender, gender non-conforming, or others should be afforded the same human rights as other citizens and protected from discrimination, so long as no sex-based rights are compromised," Navratilova said in a statement.

"It’s what the gay, lesbian, and bisexual community fought for over decades. Today’s IOC decision recognizes that in Olympic sports, sex matters, and women’s sex-based rights must take precedence over gender-based identities."

Giddeon Massie, US men's cyclist, two-time Olympian

"There really is little to be lauded over the IOC’s woefully slow decision. It should have always been a most simple and basic logical conclusion that is unequivocally founded in God’s design of male and female," Massie told Fox News Digital.

"Our female Olympic and Paralympic athletes work too hard to have their dreams of achievement under-minded by a man’s self deception of reality. Sadly, the battlegrounds remain extensive amongst the grassroots and recreational sporting arenas and those must continue to be contested for the sake of young ladies everywhere, now and into the future."

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Carrie Englert Zimmerman, US women's gymnast at Montreal 1976

"Finally, the International Olympic Committee showed some balls and chose fairness over fear. As an Olympian, I didn’t dedicate my life to competing on a manipulated playing field—one tilted and disguised as inclusion," Zimmerman told Fox News Digital.



"Women’s sport exists because biological differences matter—strength, power, and muscle developed through male puberty aren’t erased, and pretending otherwise erases us. Fairness isn’t controversial. Let little girls dream of gold — not allow those dreams to be lost or tarnished."