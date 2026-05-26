Astros' Alimber Santa becomes first pitcher since 1900 to participate in a no-hitter during his MLB debut

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Making your Major League debut is nerve-racking enough, but doing so while trying to preserve a no-hitter is a different kind of pressure.

Houston Astros pitcher Alimber Santa was called in to make his Major League debut during the team’s 9-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Field. Tatsuya Imai threw six no-hit innings, and reliever Steven Okert threw one inning before manager Joe Espada turned to Santa to finish the job.

Santa, 23, fired two perfect innings and ended the game striking out Brandon Nimmo for his first career strikeout, completing the combined no-hitter. Santa became the first pitcher since 1900 to participate in a no-hitter during his big-league debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

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In the bullpen, Santa said he was aware of what was at stake.

"Yeah, there was some adrenaline," Santa said through a translator. "I was aware of the no-hitter, but I was just trying to calm myself down from the bullpen."

Espada said he was proud of Santa.

"Proud of Santa," Espada said via MLB.com. "I think it’s a big night for him and his family. So proud of him. I’ve seen this kid for years, and just to have this moment is huge for the organization and for him."

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Imai walked three of the first batters he faced but settled down to escape the early jam. Okert also walked a hitter during his inning of work.

The combined no-hitter was the Astros’ 17th regular -eason no-hitter. They have 18 total no-hitters, including the postseason, as they threw a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

It was the first no-hitter in the major leagues since Shota Imanaga and two Chicago Cubs relievers combined for a 12-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024. No pitcher has tossed a complete-game no-hitter since Blake Snell did so for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, 2024.

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Ronel Blanco tossed the previous no-hitter for the Astros in a 10-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, 2024, which also marked Espada’s first win as manager. In fact, Houston has authored three of the past seven and five of the last 11 major league no-hitters.

The Astros (24-31) will look to build on their momentum from the combined no-hitter when they play the Rangers (24-29) in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.