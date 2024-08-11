Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Steph Curry's family, NBA teammate involved in emotional incident with Paris authorities

The incident came after the US men's basketball team won gold

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Paris Olympics were a jubilant time for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as he led the Americans to a victory over France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

However, Curry’s wife Ayesha, his mother Sonya and Warriors teammate Draymond Green were involved in an intense incident with police officers in Paris.

Ayesha Curry at the gold medal game

Ayesha Curry, wife of Stephen Curry, attends the Basketball Men's Gold Medal match between Team France and Team USA on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Sonya Curry celebrates with her son

Stephen Curry, #4 of Team United States, hugs his mother, Sonya Curry, after his team's victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A video from The Hollywood Fix showed Sonya Curry confronting one officer saying, "you will not sleep well." Off to Sonya’s left, Ayesha Curry and Green are talking with officers. Ayesha is holding one young child in a baby carrier in front of her and another is holding her hand.

In one instance, Ayesha appeared to be wiping away tears as Sonya tried to explain the situation they were facing with the officers.

"Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from," Sonya said. "They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there."

Draymond Green at Summer League

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors on July 14, 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

One officer told the group that the "president," likely France’s Emmanuel Macron, was coming through the area and no one was allowed. 

"Nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed." Macron attended the gold medal match on Saturday night.

Green then suggested that one of the officers struck Ayesha’s child in the head.

"So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y'all can do to get them out of here," Green asked perplexingly.

The officer appeared to apologize for the incident, but Sonya just wanted to get to the car.

Paris security was extremely tight throughout the Olympics. More than 30,000 police officers were deployed around Paris and beyond to keep Olympic-goers safe.

Paris security at the Olympics

Security work during the canoe sprint competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Additionally, 20,000 police troops and other security personnel were mobilized for the closing ceremony on Sunday. 

